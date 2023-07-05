True Beauty Season 2, Release Date, Cast Member, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

True Beauty is one of the well-known South Korean Series, written by Lee Si-Eun, and directed by Kim Sand-hyssop. The entire series storyline was based on a webtoon under the same name, which Yaongyi created. The first ever season of True Beauty was released on 9th December 2020, and then after season 1, the makers have not made any further announcements for True Beauty season 2.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about True Beauty season 2, including its release date, cast member, storyline, and much more.

But first of all, let’s look at the IMDb rating of the True Beauty series, which was 8 out of 10.

The series primarily focuses on a high school girl’s transforming life journey. Thus, please stay connected with us and read the entire article to know all the relevant information about True Beauty season 2.

True Beauty Season 2 Cast Member:

We all know that True Beauty season 1 has already rocked, and now after season 1, the viewers are highly demanding season 2 of the same series. Not only that, but the audiences are also much excited to know about the confirmed star cast list for True Beauty season 2.

But the thing is, the makers still need to be confirmed for True Beauty season 2, so here we are sharing the predicted list of members who can be a part of season 2 if it is going to happen.

Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-kyung

Lee Seung-woo as young Su-ho

Lee Go-eun as young Ju-kyung

Park Yoo-na as Kang Su-jin

Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho

Hwang In-youp as Han Seo-jun

Lee Sang-jin as Ahn Hyun-Gyu

Kim Min-gi as Lim Ju-young

Im Se-mi as Lim Hee-kyung

Jang Hye-jin as Hong Hyun-sook

Park Seo-kyung as young Hee-kyung

Yeo Joo-ha as Han Go-woon

Park Ju-hwan as young Ju-young

Park Hyun-jung as Lee Mi-hyang

Jung Joon-ho as Lee Joo-heon

Kang Min-ah as Choi Soo-ah

Seo Sang-won as Kang Jun-hyuk

Oh Eui-shik as Han Joon-woo

Yoo Dam-yeon as Kim Ji-yeon

Kim Hyun-ji as Kim Si-hyun

Seo Hye-won as Park Ji-hee

Han Yi-young as Ha Ji-young

Lee Il-jun [ko] as Yoo Tae-hoon

Lee Woo-Je as Kim Cho-rong

Oh Yoo-jin as Joo Hye-min

Kim Myung-ji [ko] as Jin Hee-Jeong

Jeon Hye-won as Park Sae-mi

Shin Jae-Hwi as Lee Sung-yong

Other than this, there are high possibilities of introducing new faces too. Yet, until any final discloser from the makers, we cannot share any confirmed news.

True Beauty Storyline Overview:

True Beauty is a Romantic comedy-based Japanese drama series consisting of 16 episodes. And it is one of the well-known series, which was written by Lee Si-Eun, and directed by Kim Sang Hyeop. The storyline of season 1 starts

A young girl named Lim Ju-Kyung, a high school students with a complex face since she was young. And, to hide her complexity, she always used to do over makeup.

Also, she is fond of applying makeup and has a perfect knowledge of cosmetic products. Hence, Lim Ju-Kyung always tries to enhance her beauty by using makeup skills that give her a natural look she wants,

Besides this, she has two best friends with her in high school; one belongs to a wealthy family named Lee Su-Ho, and another is Han Seo-Jun, who is a bit aggressive but has a good talent for everything.

So, in short, the entire storyline of the True Beauty series is based on Lim Ju-Kyung and the cosmetic-based knowledge she uses daily.

True Beauty Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed earlier, after the release of True Beauty season 1 on 9th December 2020, the makers have yet to share any further information about the happening of season 2. And according to some sources, there are fewer chances of the True Beauty season 2 happening.

Still, we have already kept our eyes on the show’s official websites, so when we get any latest information about the True Beauty series season 2, we will impart that update to all of you.

Until that period, keep your finger crossed and wait for the final decision about renewing True Beauty season 2.

True Beauty Season 2 List of Episodes:

Based on our discussion above, the creators of the True Beauty series have not made any final confirmation on True Beauty season 2. Still, if there is a season 2 in the future, it might have fewer episodes than its season 1.

Until then, we have shared the list of all 16 episodes of season 1, through which one can easily understand the entire storyline of the episode.

Episode 01: “The Errand Girl”

Episode 02: “With or Without Make-Up”

Episode 03: “Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cold”

Episode 04: “Ju-Kyung Goes on a Blind Date”

Episode 05: “If He Has Feelings for Me”

Episode 06: “Ju-Kyung Runs into Bullies”

Episode 07: “Mutual Feelings of Love”

Episode 08: “Misunderstanding”

Episode 09: “Secret Boyfriend”

Episode 10: “Between Love and Friendship”

Episode 11: “The Truth About Se Yeon”

Episode 12: “Transfer Student”

Episode 13: “Only Fools Judge Others”

Episode 14: “Trip to the Sea”

Episode 15: “Unexpected Encounter”

Episode 16: “Happy Ending”

True Beauty Season 2 Release Date:

Firstly, after releasing the True Beauty series season 1, the audiences expected the makers to release season 2 in 2022, but it has yet to happen.

And, now the thing is, no one has any updated information about True Beauty season 2, and the makers are still determining whether they will bring season 2.

A new oppa has officially joined the BYS family! Say hello to our newest ambassador, Hwang In Youp! 🥰 Get to show the world who you truly are. Uncover true beauty with Hwang In Youp. ✨#BYSUncoverTrueBeauty #HIYforBYS pic.twitter.com/WRhmgMXtBw — BYS Cosmetics PH (@byscosmetics_ph) September 24, 2021

So all the fans must have to wait for a few more months to know the actual situation of True Beauty season 2.

Where To Watch True Beauty Season 2?

Initially, the True Beauty series had a tvN as its official networking site, and other than this, the series is available on a few more streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, etc.

True Beauty Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, True Beauty is a popular South Korean series who had released its season 1 trailer in 2020. For the last 2.5 years, we haven’t gotten any updated news from the side of makers of the True Beauty series.

So, until the last news from the makers regarding the trailer of True Beauty season 2. You can watch the True Beauty season 1 trailer, already linked above.

Final Words:

True Beauty is one of the popular South Korean television series based on a Line webtoon under the same name, Yaongyi created. The series has great casting team members like Cha Eun-Woo, Park Yoo-Na, Moon Ga-Young, and Hwang In-Youp. On the other side, the series is about a girl named Lim Ju-Kyung, who is fond of cosmetic products; the entire storyline is based on the cosmetic thing that the Ju-Kyung is used in her day-to-day life to give herself a natural look she wants.

Now, the thing is, after releasing True Beauty season 1, the makers are much excited to know about True Beauty season 2, whose happening still needs to be confirmed. But, still, we are trying to figure out the latest information about the True Beauty series season 2.

Until then, you can re-look at all the episodes of True Beauty season 1 to get to know the actual storyline of season 2 if it will renew.

Hopefully, the readers are getting all the relevant updates regarding all the upcoming seasons and series they are looking for from our website, and if you have queries related to any season or series, feel free to comment in our given comment section of the website.