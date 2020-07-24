These wrestling masks help you fight the coronavirus

Armando Marin/Jam Media/Getty ImagesGetty Images



Economically burdened by the suspension of sports activity, some wrestling professionals in Mexico found a way to generate income: to manufacture masks inspired by wrestler masks for citizens to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Years of experience wearing garments that cover the face and, in some cases, generating their own garments, prepared these characters to make masks, now that the use is mandatory for the oronavirus.

“Last week we had a very difficult time, there were no sales at all, and my wife says to me: ‘why don’t we make face masks?’. So we made some, but using the material we had for the suits. We used the lycra and wrestling suit fabrics. It is the same as a wrestling mask, so we are making them, “said the wrestler known as the Son of the Sovereign, in a report that appeared on April 2 on the ESPN website.

“I am the uncle of Sovereign Junior, I am from the dynasty of the Sovereigns. I dedicate myself to making wrestling suits, I send to Costa Rica, the United States, Mexico City, many of the fighters who are in the Mexico Arena are my clients. So , the massive events, wrestling are over, therefore sewing is over, in a matter of wrestling suits. I only live with this, wrestling suits and fighting, “said the fighter who lives in Torreón, Coahuila.

According to ESPN, each mask or chinstrap manufactured by El Hijo del Soberano is worth 150 pesos (almost US $ 6), but this fighter is not the only one supplying the market.

José Isaías Huerta, a 53-year-old expeleador known as El Gato Gris, assured the AFP news agency on April 24 that the business is profitable, since in less than a month he sold 600 pieces. He currently produces 30 masks per day and estimates that he will need 35 working days to fulfill the orders received.

According to AFP, Huerta sells each mask for 50 pesos (US $ 2), almost double the price of the packages of 10 thin, conventional masks found in pharmacies.

The start of the business

The Gray Cat, after retirement, bought two sewing machines to make masks for both fighters and fans. He sells them outside the gyms where the fighting is normally carried out, but after the closing of the sports activity, he changed branches.

“The Mexican has the fight in his veins, the wrestler is the hero of the fan who really lives and likes wrestling. I see it with this [las mascarillas] what we are doing “, concluded Huerta.

Until Thursday, April 23, Mexico reported 11,633 confirmed cases COVID-19 and 1,069 deaths.

Coronavirus, a virus first detected in the city of Wuhan in central China last December, has already infected more than 2.5 million people and caused more than 174,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen at great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.