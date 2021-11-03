The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Brings Back A Character From Walking Dead Season 9

In the fifth episode of the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Quatervois aired on Halloween, as well as it brought back a familiar face from the ninth season of the series The Walking Dead.

Jadis came back to the post-apocalyptic world in a crossover that directly links The Walking Dead to The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Later, she is reintroduced in the post-credit scene that takes us the CR Research Facility lab. After that, Dr. Lyla Belshaw tries to experiment under the orders of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek as well as the CRM.

A CRM officer wearing a helmet delivers the new test subject, and who is none other than Sergeant Major Barca himself.

Later, Belshaw sees that he is very healthy as well as not bitten or turned into a zombie. After that, the officer takes off her mask, and reveals that the face underneath – Jadis.

She said that the Lieutenant Colonel’s been called to the Civic Republic indefinitely. Until further notice, you will be answering to me.

After that, Jadis was last seen in the ninth season of the series The Walking Dead, at the time when she saved Rick Grimes with the help of a helicopter from the Civic Republic Military.

Later, Rick didn’t come back after the incident either, as well as there is no news of him making an appearance in the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is an American post-apocalyptic horror and drama limited series. The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond has received a great response from the audience.

The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond is full of horror, serial drama, and zombie apocalypse. It was created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

The series The Walking Dead is based on a book series titled The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond was executively produced by Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond was shot in Hopewell, Virginia. It was made under Skybound Entertainment and AMC Studios. AMC Networks distributed the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series The Walking Dead: World Beyond has arrived on AMC.

The first season of the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond includes a total of ten episodes titled Brave, The Blaze of Gory, The Tyger and the Lamb, The Wrong End of a Telescope, Madman Across the Water, Shadow Puppets, Truth or Dare, The Sky Is a Graveyard, The Deepest Cut, and In This Life. It was aired from 4th October 2020 to 29th November 2020. It was aired on AMC.

The second season of the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond includes a total of ten episodes titled Konsekans, Foothold, Exit Wounds, Family Is a Four Letter Word, Quatervois, Who Are You, Blood and Lies, Returning Point, Death and the Dead, and The Last Light.

It was started airing on 3rd October 2021, and it will conclude on 5th December 2021. It is currently airing on AMC. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we will add it here.

