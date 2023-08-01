The Upshaws Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

The Upshaws is one such American comedy-drama series that have received massive love from millions of fans. If you have already watched the previous seasons of The Upshaws, then we have good news for you. The Upshaws Season 3 will return on Netflix super soon.

In addition, The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2 have also received 7.0/10 ratings on the IMDb platforms, which is suitable for a sitcom drama series. The twisted yet entertaining storyline and chemistry among the cast members make it worth watching.

We have provided complete info about the release date, a brief storyline, a cast members list, and a trailer released for The Upshaws Season 3.

The Upshaws Season 3 Release Date

If you’re a fan of situational comedy-drama series, then The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2 will entertain you the most. Two seasons have been released so far, and many fans eagerly await the third installment of The Upshaws.

The first season premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2021, and the second season was released in two parts with eight episodes for each. The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 was aired on June 29, 2022, and Part 2 was released on February 16, 2023.

Now, many fans are curious about the show’s future. Will there be a third season for The Upshaws? So the answer is definitely YES! In October 2022, the makers confirmed that The Upshaws Season 3 will premiere on August 17, 2023.

The Upshaws Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead

This situational comedy-drama series revolves around a Black working-class family in Indiana who worked hard to make their living through daily troubles.

The Upshaws drama series has featured many talented stars casts, such as Mike Epps, who played the role of Bernard (Bennie), and Kim Fields played the role of Regina Upshaw, who happened to be Bennie’s wife.

The plot of The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2 comes with humor, drama, and lessons that the makers cleverly put into the storyline.

As the story progresses, we have also been introduced to other fictional characters such as Tasha Lewis (Gabrielle Dennis), Maya Upshaw (Journey Christine), Tony (Mike Estime), Amy (Jessica Morris), Davis (Leonard Earl Howze), and many others.

The Upshaws Season 3 Cast Members List

A show couldn’t achieve the desired results without hard work and dedication. The makers have featured many prominent stars cast in The Upshaws Seasons.



Here we have added a complete list of cast members of The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2. Further ahead, below mentioned star cast may also return for the third block of The Upshaws sitcom drama series.

Mike Epps as Bernard Upshaw Sr. (Bennie)

Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner

Kim Fields as Regina Upshaw

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw

Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha Lewis

Jermelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw Jr.

Page Kennedy as Duck

Leonard Earl Howze as Davis

Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw

Daria Johns as Savannah

Dayna Dooley as Sheila

Mike Estime as Tony

Dewayne Perkins as Hector

Jessica Morris as Amy

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new cast and characters in the upcoming The Upshaws sitcom drama series.

The Upshaws Season 3 Episode Title List

The makers have yet to disclose the official list of episode titles for The Upshaws Season 3.

However, here we have provided a complete list of The Upshaws Season 2 episode titles. It will help you to binge-watch all the episodes of The Upshaws Season 2.

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 01 – The Unforgiven

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 02 – Home Repairs

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 03 – Trending Water

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 04 – Off Beat

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 05 – Lane Changes

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 06 – Heart Wants

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 07 – Heart Matters

The Upshaws Season 2 Episode 08 – Now What

Where To Watch The Upshaws Season 3?

The Upshaws is an American drama series centered around a situational comedy plot. Until now, the makers have released two seasons of The Upshaws drama series, and many fans eagerly await the renewal of the third season. Recently the OTT streaming platform Netflix announced that The Upshaws Season 3 will premier on August 17, 2023.

The Upshaws are finally back! Part 3 premieres February 16

If you haven’t seen the first two seasons of The Upshaws sitcom drama series, head to Netflix and binge-watch all the episodes of The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2 episodes. Moreover, the upcoming season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Upshaws Season 3?

The show creators, Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, have only confirmed that The Upshaws will return for the third season. More importantly, the number of episodes largely depends on the storyline and screenwriting, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for The Upshaws Season 3.



In the previous installment, Netflix released two parts for The Upshaws Season sitcom drama series, which contained eight episodes each. So now, we can assume that if makers follow the same trend, we will get approximately eight episodes in The Upshaws Season 3.

The Upshaws Season 3 Production Team

It would be considered an injustice to conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the team members who worked tirelessly to provide such quality content.

Netflix announced that the scripted hit series 'The Upshaws' is being renewed for a third season.

The Upshaws Seasons are one of the best examples of sound situational comedy-drama series, and the actual credits go to Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who have created and developed the series. In addition, both the creators have served as executive producers along with Page Hurwitz, Mike Epps, and Niles Kirchner for The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2.

The Upshaws Season 3 Trailer Release?

A teaser trailer often builds curiosity and excitement for the upcoming seasons. But when writing this article, the show makers must publish the official release date for The Upshaws Season 3.

Click on the link above to watch The Upshaws Season 3 official trailer.

Final Thoughts

So here is the final section of this article. Now you have all the information about The Upshaws Season 3 release date. Undoubtedly, the show has received a good response from the audience and reviewers, and that’s why makers are bringing the third installment for The Upshaws sitcom drama series.

Over the past three years, fans have shown their love and support to the team members of The Upshaws Seasons 1 and 2, and now it’s for the third installment. Since the creators have confirmed that, The Upshaws Season 3 will be aired on Netflix on August 17, 2023, fans have marked the date. As soon as we get further information about The Upshaws Season 3 release date and cast members, we will update you with the latest information.