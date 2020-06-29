The Supreme Court maintains the DACA program for undocumented youth in force

The United States Supreme Court of Justice ruled on Thursday, June 18 that the so-called 2012 Deferred Action (DACA) is upheld and returned the cases to the lower courts for further proceedings. Here you can read the full ruling of the Supreme Court (PDF).

Generally speaking, what the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday is that the Donald Trump government cannot immediately proceed with its plan to end the program, which is estimated to protect some 700,000 young immigrants known as dreamers.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the majority ruling, along with the four other liberal members of the court.

The decision deals a blow to one of the central promises of the Trump campaign: that as president “it would immediately end” an executive order by former President Barack Obama. DACA (which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was announced by Obama in 2012 and allows youth brought to the United States as children to apply for a temporary status that protects them from deportation and allows them to work. The status lasts for two years and is renewable, although it does not provide a path to citizenship.

The decision of Thursday, June 18 comes on the eighth anniversary of the program and amid the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, which led the highest court of law to cancel hearings to prevent the spread of the virus.

As soon as the decision was announced, executives, politicians, senators and celebrities used social networks to express their feelings about it. Here are some of the reactions on Thursday morning.

Cook: The 478 Apple Dreamers are our family

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his support for the program and protecting their own dreamers who work at Apple. “The 478 Apple Dreamers are members of our family […] With creativity and passion they have made us a stronger and more innovative American company. We are happy with today’s decision and will continue to fight until DACA protections are permanent. “

The 478 Dreamers at Apple are members of our collective family. With creativity and passion, they’ve made us a stronger, more innovative American company. We’re glad for today’s decision and will keep fighting until DACA’s protections are permanent. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June , 2020

Sundar Pichai, moved

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai also spoke on Twitter, writing to be moved by the Supreme Court decision. “For millions of immigrants, the United States represents a land of opportunity; for many of the Dreamers, it is the only home they have ever known. Today is a victory for all of us.”

Heartened by today’s SCOTUS decision on the #DACA program. For millions of immigrants, America represents a land of opportunity; for the many Dreamers, it’s the only home they’ve known. Today is a victory for us all. – Sundar Pichai (undsundarpichai) June , 2020

Barack Obama: Happy for them and their families

In a couple of tweets, former President Barack Obama said he was “happy for young people, for their families and for all of us. We can look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us Americans and our shared ideals … and now , we stand up together for those ideals to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress to do their job, protect the DREAMers, and finally create a system that is truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all. ” .

Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June , 2020

…and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June , 2020

Joe Biden: I will work to make it permanent

The virtual Democratic candidate for president of the United States in 2020, Joe Biden, sent the following message after learning of the Supreme Court decision regarding DACA: “The Supreme Court ruling […] It is a victory possible thanks to the courage and resistance of hundreds of thousands of DACA beneficiaries who bravely stood up and refused to be ignored, “Biden tweeted.” As president, I will immediately go to work to make it permanent. “