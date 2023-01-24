The Outlaws Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Outlaws is a crime and thriller television series. The series The Outlaws has received a positive response from the audience.

The series The Outlaws is full of dark comedy, crime, drama, and thriller. The series The Outlaws has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Outlaws.

The Outlaws Season 2:

The series The Outlaws follows the story of seven strangers from different walks of life and they have to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol together.

The story of the series The Outlaws is worth watching. The series The Outlaws was renewed for the second season in January 2021.

So, it is confirmed that the series The Outlaws Season 2 will soon arrive. The series The Outlaws was created by Elgin James and Stephen Merchant. It was directed by Stephen Merchant and John Butler.

The series The Outlaws stars Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Jessica Gunning, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Charles Babalola, Stephen Merchant, and Christopher Walken.

The first season of the series The Outlaws includes a total of six episodes. It seems that the second season of the series The Outlaws will also include a total of six episodes.

There is no official update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Outlaws. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Outlaws, we will add it here.

The series The Outlaws was written by Stephen Merchant, Elgin James, Emma Jane Unsworth, Nikita Lalwani, and John Butler.

The series The Outlaws was executively produced by Stephen Merchant, Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, and Kate Daughton.

Nickie Sault produced the series The Outlaws. The series The Outlaws was made under Big Talk Productions and Four Eyes Entertainment. BBC Studios distributed the series The Outlaws.

The series The Outlaws has arrived on Amazon Prime Video and BBC One. In the series The Outlaws, the luck of those seven strangers changes at the time when they find a bag full of money, and they are unaware that a few dangerous people are looking for it.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series The Outlaws, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Outlaws.

The Outlaws Season 1 Review:

The Outlaws Season 1 got a positive response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series The Outlaws will also receive a great response from the audience.

In the first season of the series The Outlaws, we have seen that seven people from different walks of life start a community payback sentence, and also clean up as well as renovate a derelict building in Bristol.

Later, a washed-up solicitor, as well as an insta-celebutante with anger issues, finds what they could possibly have in common.

Campaigner Myrna gets rejected by the organization she dedicated her life to. At the time when the enemies of Christian engage in a high-stakes game of cat as well as mouse, a decision is made about the mysterious bag of cash.

On the other side, the outlaws have to hustle on two fronts: with a captain of industry as well as a member of the landed gentry.

An audacious break-in is planned, as well as an impostor is heartbreakingly exposed. After that, even with redemption seemingly in reach, the outlaws discover their time running out as well as the net closing in on them. Later, they face a stark choice – die apart or survive together.

Let’s see what happens next. Maybe the second season of the series The Outlaws will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Outlaws.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series The Outlaws, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Outlaws.

The Outlaws Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of The Outlaws Season 2 below.

Christopher Walken as Frank Stephen Merchant as Greg Rhianne Barreto as Rani Gamba Cole as Christian Darren Boyd as John Clare Perkins as Myrna Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby Jessica Gunning as Diane Dolly Wells as Margaret Ian McElhinney as John Snr Nina Wadia as Shanthi Gyuri Sarossy as Jerzy Aiyana Goodfellow as Esme Charles Babalola as Malaki Guillermo Bedward as Tom Isla Gie as Holly Claes Bang as The Dean Sam Troughton as Mr. Wilder Richard E. Grant as The Earl

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Outlaws.

The Outlaws Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Outlaws Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. We can expect the second season of the series The Outlaws in late 2022.

Maybe it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video and BBC One. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Outlaws, we will update it here.

The first season of the series The Outlaws was aired from 18th October 2021 to 22nd November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and BBC One.

The series The Outlaws is shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom as well as Amazon Prime Video internationally.

The filming of the series The Outlaws halted in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2021, it was confirmed that the second season of the series The Outlaws had been ordered, with series one to restart shooting in February 2021, with both seasons being filmed back to back.

The series The Outlaws will also be released on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nordic Countries. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Outlaws.

The Outlaws Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Outlaws Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of The Outlaws Season 1 below. It was released on 10th October 2021 by BBC. Let’s watch it.

