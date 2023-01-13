The Other One Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Other One is a British tv series. It has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series The Other One is full of comedy.

The Other One Season 3:

In the series The Other One, after Colin Walcott drops dead at his own birthday party, soon his wife Tees as well as daughter Cathy who finds that he had a long-term mistress Marilyn by whom he has a daughter Cat.

The series The Other One was created by Holly Walsh. It stars Ellie White, Siobhan Finneran, Lauren Socha, and Rebecca Front.

It was written by Pippa Brown and Holly Walsh. It was directed by Holly Walsh, Dan Zeff, and Dominic Brigstocke.

The first season of the series The Other One includes a total of six episodes. The second season of the series The Other One includes a total of five episodes.

Well, there is no update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series The Other One. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series The Other One was made under Tiger Aspect. It has arrived on BBC. Let’s check whether the third season of the series The Other One has been announced or canceled.

The Other One Season 3: Announced or Canceled?

The Other One Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

We expect that the series The Other One will soon be renewed for the third season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series The Other One, we will add it here. Let's talk about the cast of the third season of the series The Other One.

The Other One Season 3 Cast:

See the cast of The Other One Season 3 below.

Ellie White as Catherine “Cathy” Walcott Lauren Socha as Catherine “Cat” Walcott Rebecca Front as Tess Walcott Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn Amit Shah as Marcus Tandell Simon Greenall as Colin Walcott Caroline Quentin as Auntie Dawn Shobu Kapoor as Mishti Tandell Silas Carson as Shray Tandell Neil Pearson as Paul Stephen Tompkinson as Mr Shipham Maddie Rice as Meredith Christopher Jeffers as Callum Michele Austin as Angela Lolly Adefope as Pretty Cathy Zoe Matthews as Moira John Tueart as Paramedic Danny Clifford as Stripper Rhiannon Clements as Melanie Charlotte Ritchie as Kitty Louis Emerick as Pat Shobu Kapoor as Mishti

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series The Other One.

The Other One Season 2 Review:

The Other One Season 2 got great reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series The Other One will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series The Other One, we have seen that Cathy as well as Cat with a rival delivery driver, and Cathy loses a fight with a washbasin at work.

Later, Tess’s singles holiday is a disaster, and at the same time Angela becomes Marilyn’s house guest from hell.

After that, Cathy gets excited to introduce her siblings to lambing season at Auntie Dawn’s farm, but soon Tess brings along an unwelcome visitor as well as Cat brings an unwise gift.

On the other hand, in a bid to heal his rift with Angela, Callum gets lured to an eventful Northern Soul Reviva.

Later on next day, Dad colin has surprises for his family from beyond the grave. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series will be continued in the third season of the series The Other One. If we get any update about the storyline of the third season of the series The Other One, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series The Other One.

The Other One Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of The Other One Season 3 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the announcement of The Other One Season 3.

The Other One is to return to BBC1 for Series 2. Filming has started. Cathy and Cat are still reeling from the revelation that they have a brother, Callum: https://t.co/Uu5O8h2Pc7 pic.twitter.com/oY6dISYxdZ — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) July 22, 2021

We can expect the third season of the series The Other One somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will soon be released on BBC.

The first season of the series The Other One was released on 5th June 2020 on BBC. The second season of the series The Other One was released on 6th May 2022 on BBC. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series The Other One, we will add it here. Let's watch the trailer of the third season of the series The Other One.

The Other One Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Other One Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season.

Find the official trailer of the series The Other One. It was released by BBC Trailers on 28th May 2020. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch The Other One?

You can watch the series The Other One on BBC. Maybe the third season of the series The Other One will also arrive on the same. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Is The Other One Worth Watching?

The series The Other One is worth watching. It includes a good story. We expect that the third season of the series The Other One will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The Other One Season 3 Possible Plot

On receiving shocking DNA results, both Cat and Cathy might be wondering about it. Also, it won’t be as shocking as Collin left for them. Seeing such surprises or should we say Shocks, what will Cathy and Cat do? Well, it will be something for which we have to wait until The Other One Season 3 release.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.