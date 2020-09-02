The new 20W charger for the iPhone 12 leaks in photos

Mr.white / Twitter



Apple would put a 20W charger in the iPhone 12, according to a leak.

The Mr.white account on Twitter published a series of images of this supposed charger that would be slightly more powerful than the 18W present in the iPhone 11 Pro.

The 20W charger would have a USB-C connector, similar to the charger in the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11, although it also has a USB-C charger, does not offer the same power and is satisfied with 5W, the same amount that the charger has had since its first generation.

Apple began putting a fast-charging connector on the iPhone 11 Pro, allowing the battery to be charged more quickly. With a 20W charger, which would hypothetically arrive in the iPhone 12, there would be two improvement options: the first would be that the charge is faster than in the iPhone 11 Pro; and the second would be that the speed would be maintained but the battery capacity in the cell phone would be greater.

The report, vague in details, does not mention which iPhone 12 models will have the 20W charger. If the launch of four versions of the iPhone 12 is confirmed, it is possible that the two iPhone 12 of 5.4 and 6.1 inches, are the ones with the 18W charger. A 6.1-inch “Pro” model, as well as a 6.7-inch, would be the ones that include the 20W model.

Apple has not commented on the release of the iPhone 12.

Apple’s new phones would be announced in the fall, although a possible delay is rumored due to disruptions to the production chain in China. The launch event could happen between September and November.

