The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

With over 250 Million watch hours in a single month, ranking second place on Netflix thrice, and receiving love from millions of fans, Manuel Gracia-Ruflo’s The Lincoln Lawyer became one of the most outstanding and highly anticipated legal drama series worldwide.



On top of that, The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 have earned 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which shows that the show has enough potential to be released for the forthcoming seasons.

In this article, we have highlighted the release dates, a brief storyline, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the show makers, David E. Kelly and his team, released two seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer series. And it has become so popular that fans can’t keep calm about the show’s future. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 premiered on May 13, 2022. The second installment is Binge, released on Netflix on July 6, 2023.

Here, fans of The Lincoln Lawyer, Seasons 1 and 2, need to understand that the show recently ended on August 3, 2023, and the makers need some time to observe the performance of the latest season. So, there are no updates about the official release date for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

However, as we have seen in the past, the gap between two consecutive seasons is at least a year, so we can assume that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 may release by the end of 2024 or in the first quarter of 2025.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most impressive legal drama series. The showrunners made this show with the help of an energetic and highly motivated team of cast members.



The plot of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 revolves around the lead character and criminal defense lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Gracia-Rulfo). Mickey is a pills addict, and when his old colleague Jerry is shot dead in a parking space, he hands over all the cases and law practices to Mickey.

As the story progresses, we are introduced to a game developer Trevor Elliot, a hotshot game producer. Trevor was found accused of allegedly killing his wife and her boyfriend.

Mickey digs deep into the cases and eventually realizes that the killers who killed his colleague, Jerry, could harm him too. In a nutshell, the showrunners have designed the elements of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 so that viewers couldn’t resist watching the entire show.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Cast Members List

Netflix’s one of the most watched and highly anticipated dramas, The Lincoln Lawyer, is recently released for a second run, and fans of this hit series have started their expectations for the third season as well. The central actor, Manuel Gracia-Ruflo and Neve Campbell, also received love from millions of fans.



We have added a complete list of Lincoln Lawyer Seasons cast members here. The following star cast may return for the upcoming The Lincoln Lawyer drama series season.

Adan James Carillo as young Mickey Haller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Kim Hawthorne as Janelle Simmons

Michael Graziadei as Jeff Golantz

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto

Carlos Bernard as Robert Cardone

Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Heather Mazur as Carol Dubois

Katrina Rosita as Tanya Cruz

Saul Huezo as Jesus Menendez

Lamont Thompson as Judge James P. Stanton

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman (Andy)

Mikal Vega as Eli Wyms

Matt Angel as Henry Dahl

Chris Browning as Teddy Vogel

Mike McColl as Glenn McSweeney

Angelica Maria as Elena

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Episode Title List

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 01 – The Rules of Professional Conduct

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 02 – Obligation

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 03 – Conflicts

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 04 – Discovery

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 05 – Suspicious Minds

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 06 – Withdrawal

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 07 – Cui Bono

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 08 – Covenants and Stipulations

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 09 – The Fifth Witness

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10 – Bury Your Past

Where To Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

The Lincoln Lawyer is an American legal drama series that premiered on the OTT giant Netflix on May 13, 2022. Since it was released for the first installment, the show has gathered immense love from the audience. Many fans may feel delighted after knowing that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 was at 2nd on Netflix’s weekly ratings. And not only that, but the show became one of the most-watched English-language series on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer returns this summer (Part 1 on July 6 and Part 2 on August 3) — here's your first look at Season 2 featuring Lana Parrilla! pic.twitter.com/LQqFq7Zwcm — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2023

If you haven’t watched The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 yet, head to Netflix and enjoy all the first season’s episodes. The forthcoming seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer Series will also be released on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 have made their presence so effective that fans now ask about the show’s future renewals. It’s been just a few days since the second season of the The Lincoln Lawyer series concluded. Therefore, we can not predict the exact number of episodes for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

However, one can get a brief idea from the previous releases that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 may also release with ten episodes. Ten episodes will likely be premiered for the third season.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Makers Team

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 are two of the most viewed English legal drama series. We know about the lead character. Mickey Haller (Manuel Gracia-Rulfo) is a criminal defense lawyer in the series. However, how many know about the writer, directors, and other team members who worked so dedicatedly, that today The Lincoln Lawyer Series became a worldwide famous Netflix show?

Netflix Top 10: 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 Dethrones 'The Witcher' Season 3 with 8.3 Million Total Views https://t.co/Ame3kxNLiz — Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2023

Michael Connelly, An American author who has written multiple novels on detective thriller drama, is the lead creator of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 is based on Michael Connelly’s most outstanding novel, ‘The Brass Verdict.’ Later, David E. Kelley joined the show as the creator, and Ted Humphrey developed the whole series.

In addition, several production companies have contributed to the success of The Lincoln Lawyer Series. The production companies are Algorithm Entertainment, A+E Studios, Fineman Entertainment, and David E. Kelly Productions.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Trailer Release

It’s too early for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 official trailer, as the show has recently concluded a second season. Now, fans must wait a whole year to watch the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer Series.

However, we have added a link for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 official trailer. Click on the above link and watch two minutes long The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 official trailer.

Final Words

So now you have all the latest information about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 release date. The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 became a successful legal drama show, and millions of fans praised the actors’ performances. As the show was released recently, it became too early to conclude about the show’s renewal for a third season.

However, as we have seen, The Lincoln Lawyer is an adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel, ‘The Brass Verdict.’ so makers may plan to go further for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. Whatever will be the updates, we will provide you with all the necessary details as the showrunners make them available.