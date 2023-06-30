The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Release Dates, Voice Actors, Storyline, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

The importance of animated shows has increased over the past decade. With the growing technology, handy optimizations, and production usage, people like to watch animated series. Castlevania, Bojack Horseman, and Arcane are some of the most entertaining animated shows ever.

Today, we will see one such exciting animated web series that has entertained the audience and inspired millions of emerging artists. The Legend of Hanuman is an Indian animated series created and developed by the renowned Sharad Devarajan. Here, The Hanuman is regarded as one of the mightiest gods of Hindu culture.

The Legend of Hanuman runs two seasons between January 2021 and July 2021. The show has gathered over 9.1 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Now, you can imagine the popularity that The Legend of Hanuman has received quickly.

This article will give you complete insights into the famous The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 release date, plot synopsis, voice-over artists, trailer release, etc.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Release Date

The Legend of Hanuman Season 1 premiered with thirteen episodes on Disney+ Hotstar on January 29, 2021. The first season storyline focused on the intro of lord Hanuman. Within a couple of months, the showrunners decided to launch the second installment of The Legend of Lord Hanuman, and it was dropped on July 21, 2021.

However, it’s been almost two years, but the makers have not launched The Legend of Hanuman Season 3. Undoubtedly, the show has remained in the top chart of animated shows released in 2021. But the fact is that such a long break may affect the overall popularity of the show.

Further ahead, according to some sources, the makers will launch The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 by the end of 2023 or at the begging of 2024. Let’s hope for the best and see when we will see the third installment of The Legend of Hanuman.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Brief Overview – Spoiler Alerts

In January 2021, three creators, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, came up with one of India’s most successful web series, ‘The Legend of Hanuman.’

The Legend of Hanuman storyline follows a Vanara, ‘Hanuman,’ who had forgotten his supernatural divine powers. Still, his destiny took a complete 360 turn when he met one of Ayodhya’s most muscular men and princes, ‘Shree Ram’ and his younger brother, ‘Laxmana.’



The storyline showcases that Shree Ram and Laxamana are on a mission to find Mata Sita (Shree Ram’s divine wife), who was abducted by Devil Ravana. Later, Hanumana gets to know about his true potential through Jambavana. However, Hanuman was already born with immense power and strength. But when he was young, he mistakenly ate Sun, Lord Indra cursed him, and thus, Hanuman forgot his powers.

In the second season of The Legend of Hanuman, we see Shree Ram and Laxama begin their journey with an army of strong Vanaras. Meanwhile, they encounter many evil forces of Ravana who create several obstacles. But they all have to surrender against the immense power of lord Hanuman.

The Legends of Hanuman is incomplete without the end of the egoistic Ravana. Therefore, the creators need to look at the unfinished story of the show. It’s been almost two years since we, as fans, didn’t receive the official confirmation about The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 release dates.

Lastly, if there is a third installment for the show, we will introduce some new characters. It will include Ravana’s wise brother, Vibhisana. We will also see some heart-throbbing incidents. Finally, time will tell whether we will see The Legend of Hanuman Season 3.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Voice Actors

The Legend of Hanuman web series includes experienced writers, graphic and VFX artists, cartoonists, and, most importantly, voice actors who give their powerful voices to enhance the overall experience.

After the massive success of ‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 1 and 2,’ many people are interested to know the team behind the characters’ voices. Here is the list of voice actors in The Legend of Hanuman Season 1 and 2.

Sanket Mhatre as Shree Ram

Surbhi Pandey as Mata Sita

Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman and

Richard Joel as Shree Lakshmana

Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugreev

Shakti Singh as Jambavana

Rohan Jadav as Teenage Ravana

Sharad Kelkar as Ravana

Shailendra Pandey as Pavan Dev

Toshi Sinha as Shurpanakha

Surendra Bhatia as Sage Vishrawa Muni

Vikram Kochhar as Suketu

Damandeep Singh as Void Demon

Sahil Vaid as Vali

Rohan Verma as Nal

Pushkar Vijay as Angada

Rajesh Jolly as Sampati

Aaditya Raj Sharma as Hariya

Amit Deondi as Neel

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Legend of Hanuman Season 3?

Currently, we are out of. Thek the makers have not announced the details of The Legend of Hanuman Season 3. The previous seasons were full of excitement, drama, and fights between good and evil. However, the final war between lord Shree Ram and Devil Ravana is yet to happen in the third season.

The previous two seasons were released in 2021 with thirteen episodes each so we can expect the same for The Legend of Hanuman Season 3. There will be a total of thirteen episodes in the third installment.

Where To Watch The Legend of Hanuman Season 3?

The Legend of Hanuman has received much love from the audience and critics. You can watch The Legends of Hanuman Seasons 1 and 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The third block will also release on the same platforms so you can easily binge-watch all the seasons.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Production Team

The Legend of Hanuman is an animated web series created and developed by Sharad Devarajan, Charuvi Agrawal, and Jeevan Kang. Besides that, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande, and Arshad Syed were writers of The Legends of Hanuman web series.

Interestingly, Sharad Kelkar, who served as the voice-over artist for the Ravana, also narrated the entire show. Moreover, the show was directed by Navin John and Jeevan J. Kang.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

The Legend of Hanuman is an Indian epic tale. That was created and developed by famous Indian screenwriters and producers Sharad Devarajan, Charuvi Agrawal, and Jeevan Kang. At the moment, no official information has been revealed from the makers’ side. However, the showrunners have released only two seasons of The Legend of Hanuman animated series.

According to some sources, the third installment of The Legend of Hanuman will be released by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of the next year. On top of that, many devotees of Lord Shri Rama and Hanumana are praising the efforts of the showrunners that they have put in to make this quality content.

FAQs

Is The Legend of Hanuman Completed?

The Legend of Hanuman is an Indian animated web series that centers around the story of lord Hanuman. Two seasons are available on Disney+ Hotstar, and the story still needs to be completed.

How Many Seasons of Hanuman Legend Are There?

The Legend of Hanuman web series was released with two seasons on Disney+ Hotstar, and fans expect the show’s third installment.

Where Can I Watch The Legend of Hanuman Season 1?

You can watch The Legend of Hanuman Seasons 1 and 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. All the episodes are available on the Hotstar OTT Platform.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, the creators haven’t said anything about The Legend of Hanuman’s Season 3 release date. Still, some sources claim that the third installment will release in August 2023.

Here, we have added the trailer for The Legend of Hanuman Season 3. Click on the below link and watch the earlier season trailer.

Final Thoughts

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 can be in the production phase, and the showrunners don’t want to make it public until they are satisfied with the final output. On the other hand, many people believe the show is canceled because it takes too much time.

Whatever the situation, you will always find the latest information on this site. Whenever the creators release the official release date and trailer for The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, I will add them. So keep checking this website regularly for quick information.