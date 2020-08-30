The iPhone 12 has a delay of up to two months: report

Phone Arena



Apple is between one and two months late in the original schedule for the launch of the iPhone 12, in accordance with The Nikkei.

Apple is pushing its manufacturers in Asia to accelerate development of the four long-awaited iPhone 12 models, while its employees, according to return to activities at Apple Park, resume the development and testing of cell phones.

Apple wants the launch of the iPhone 12 to happen as usual in September, the report says, but there is a possibility that the presentation will be postponed because cellphones have not yet entered production.

The Nikkei He says that some tests, like the engineering check, ended in late June, about a month later than usual. Other tests, says the trusty outlet, have yet to be done. Engineering verification is customarily completed before the end of May so that the product is ready for production by early September at the latest.

The iPhone 12 series will have three screen sizes (5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches) but four models (two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro). According The Nikkei, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro, which would be considered the most premium Of all, it is the only one that will use 5G mmWave technology and is up to two months late.

The other three iPhone 12 models are four to six weeks late, the report says. Apple did not comment to The Nikkei.

The Asian media report says that Apple lowered the number of iPhone 12 orders that will be produced. Apple had originally asked for 100 million iPhone 12s to be sold in 2020, but the number dropped to about 80 million, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the blow it has dealt to the global economy.

Faced with the reduction in units, the uncertainty of launch and the possible delay of the iPhone 12, Apple ordered the production of more than 45 million iPhone 11 and even the iPhone XR (two of the most popular phones in the last two years) to increase your sales.



