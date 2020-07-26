The Huawei MatePad 10.4 is fully filtered before its presentation

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



The Huawei MatePad 10.4, the new Huawei tablet that comes after the MatePad Pro, will be released on April 23, but a leak has given almost all clues as to what the Chinese manufacturer will show about it.

According to the specifications leaked in the company’s official online store in China reported by Gizmochina on April 21, the new Huawei tablet will be less powerful than the MatePad Pro and consequently much cheaper. The tablet would arrive with a 10.4-inch screen (hence its name) with FullHD resolution. For power, it will mount a Kirin 810 processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The device will have an 8-megapixel sensor on the front and one on the back, and will be compatible with Huawei’s M-pen stylus, which will be sold separately. According to the leak, the tablet will have a 7,250 mAh battery and will operate with Android 10 under EMUI 10 and without Google services like the rest of the manufacturer’s current devices. It will be available in a Wi-Fi and an LTE version and is expected to arrive in a white color with gradients.

The tablet could go on sale on April 26 in China at a price of 1,799 yuan (about 230 euros or $ 255). In comparison, the price of the MatePad Pro model in its basic version is $ 470.

At the moment Huawei has not confirmed the price or availability of the device in the international market, but it is possible that it will do so on April 23, the day the official announcement of the new tablet is expected.