The Gilded Age Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

It is a historical drama tv series. The television series The Gilded Age was first announced for NBC in 2018, but later, the television show The Gilded Age was moved to HBO in May 2019.

Let’s get all the details about the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Release in HBO

The shooting of the series The Gilded Age was started in February 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island. The series The Gilded Age was created and written by Julian Fellowes.

It was directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson. The series The Gilded Age was executively produced by Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Salli Richardson, and David Crockett.

The series The Gilded Age was made under Universal Television. The series The Gilded Age is set in America during the Gilded Age. It was set in the boom years of 1880s New York City.

The second season of the series The Gilded Age is not announced yet. If we get any updates about it, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Release Date:

The official release date of the series The Gilded Age is not declared yet. We can expect The Gilded Age in late 2021 or early 2022.

The production of the series The Gilded Age was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s see the cast of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Cast:

Find the cast of the series The Gilded Age below.

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell Denee Benton as Peggy Scott Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn Simon Jones as Bannister Harry Richardson as Larry Russell Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes Jack Gilpin as Church Jeanne Tripplehorn as Sylvia Chamberlain Patrick Page as Richard Clay Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin Amy Forsyth as Caroline Astor Taylor Richardson as Bridget Kelley Curran as Turner Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor Michael Cerveris as Watson Debra Monk as Armstrong Katie Finneran as Anne Morris

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Trailer:

The trailer of the series The Gilded Age is not launched yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

‘The Gilded Age’ Adds Seven To Cast Of HBO’s Julian Fellowes’ Dramahttps://t.co/j6kqtJf9Yx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 10, 2020

