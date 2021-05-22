The Gilded Age Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

By
James Ashley
-
The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

It is a historical drama tv series. The television series The Gilded Age was first announced for NBC in 2018, but later, the television show The Gilded Age was moved to HBO in May 2019.

Let’s get all the details about the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Release in HBO

The shooting of the series The Gilded Age was started in February 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island. The series The Gilded Age was created and written by Julian Fellowes.

It was directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson. The series The Gilded Age was executively produced by Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Salli Richardson, and David Crockett.

The series The Gilded Age was made under Universal Television. The series The Gilded Age is set in America during the Gilded Age. It was set in the boom years of 1880s New York City.

The second season of the series The Gilded Age is not announced yet. If we get any updates about it, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Release Date:

The official release date of the series The Gilded Age is not declared yet. We can expect The Gilded Age in late 2021 or early 2022.

The production of the series The Gilded Age was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s see the cast of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Cast:

Find the cast of the series The Gilded Age below.

  1. Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn
  2. Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook
  3. Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
  4. Morgan Spector as George Russell
  5. Denee Benton as Peggy Scott
  6. Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
  7. Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
  8. Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn
  9. Simon Jones as Bannister
  10. Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
  11. Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes
  12. Jack Gilpin as Church
  13. Jeanne Tripplehorn as Sylvia Chamberlain
  14. Patrick Page as Richard Clay
  15. Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin
  16. Amy Forsyth as Caroline Astor
  17. Taylor Richardson as Bridget
  18. Kelley Curran as Turner
  19. Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher
  20. Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister
  21. Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott
  22. Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane
  23. Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor
  24. Michael Cerveris as Watson
  25. Debra Monk as Armstrong
  26. Katie Finneran as Anne Morris

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age Trailer:

The trailer of the series The Gilded Age is not launched yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

READ  Kuttavum Shikshayum Release Date, Cast, Plot - The Latest News

