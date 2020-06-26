The first Mac with Apple silicone would be a 24-inch iMac: report

Apple will launch a newly designed iMac during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The iMac would be 24 inches and would be the first Apple computer to have a Apple silicone processor, the chip designed by the company to replace Intel processors. Apple announced its own processors on Monday June 22 at the inaugural conference of the WWDC 2020.

Kuo, one of the most trusted voices about Apple’s plans, says that the American company will launch other iMac computers with Intel processors during the third quarter of the year. Apple confirmed on Monday that it will launch more products with Intel processors this year, bolstering the Kuo report.

The analyst, in a previous report, suggested that Apple would launch an iMac (the one mentioned in the new report) and a 13-inch MacBook Pro as the standards for its new processor. Apple did not disclose specific plans for the products that will ship with Intel processors and the first products that will ship with Apple silicone.

It is possible that the iMac mentioned by Kuo is the first to have the new design that the computer is supposed to have. Rumors point to a design similar to the iPad Pro and the monitor Apple XDR Display. Kuo does not say whether this design will also hit iMac with an Intel processor this year.

Apple made its move to its own processors official on Monday during WWDC 2020. Apple, describing the day as “historic,” cut ties with Intel for making Mac chips and ended a long-standing relationship. Apple, now that it has the reins of the processors, promises a better consumption of resources, greater performance and more functions for the Mac.