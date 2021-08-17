The Empire Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Empire is an Indian television series. The series The Empire includes action, drama, and history. We expect that the series The Empire will receive positive reviews from critics.





The Empire is an Indian historical television series. It is a fictional series. The series The Empire follows the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire.

It represents the generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. Nikkhil Advani created the series The Empire. The series The Empire is based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

It was written by Bhavani Iyer and Mitakshara Kumar. A M Turaz gave the dialogues in the series The Empire. The series The Empire was directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

The series The Empire stars Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bambba, and Aditya Seal. Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani produced the series The Empire.

The series The Empire was shot in India and Uzbekistan. The series The Empire was made under Emmay Entertainment. Star India distributed the series The Empire.







Kunal Kapoor as Babur Shabana Azmi as Aisan Daulat Begum Aditya Seal as Humayun Rahul Dev as Wazir Khan Drashti Dhami as Khanzada Begum Dino Morea as Muhammad Shaybani Sahher Bambba as Maham Begum





The series The Empire will be released on 27th August 2021 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The shooting of the film The Empire was started in February 2020 in Jaipur.





The official trailer of the series The Empire was released by DisneyPlus Hotstar on 27th August 2021.

