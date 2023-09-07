The Chosen One Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

The Chosen One is an American fantasy drama series that premiered on Netflix. Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, and many other cast members have played significant roles in the first season of The Chosen One.

In addition, the show has received a good response from the audience and critics. For that instance, The Chosen One Season 1 has received 5.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.



If you are fond of fantasy dramas and have already watched fantasy drama series like Stranger Things (2016), The Boys (2019), and Extraordinary (2023), then Netflix’s The Chosen One will entertain you the most.

In this article, we have added complete information about The Chosen One Season 2. Not only that, but we have also added the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for The Chosen One Season 2.

The Chosen One Season 2 Release Date

Since the show makers, Evarado Gout, Leopoldo Gout, and Jorge Dorantes, released the first season of The Chosen One, fans have been highly excited for the second season.

However, the renewal of a show or series often depends on the success and audience response to the earlier season. And it’s been just a few days since we received the first season of The Chosen One.

Therefore, it’s too early to comment on the show’s renewal. But still, if there is a second season of The Chosen One, it can be released by the end of 2024. Once the show makers announce the official release date for The Chosen One Season 2, we will update it here.

The Chosen One Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

El Elegido is the Spanish title of The Chosen One drama series. The plot of The Chosen One Season 1 was adopted from Mark Millar and Peter Gross’s one of the most iconic creations, American Jesus. Later, the show was developed by Everado Gout, Leopoldo Gout, and Jorge Dorantes.



The overall storyline of the first season of The Chosen One concentrates on a twelve-year-old boy, Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), who discovers that he has superpowers. Jodie realizes that he can turn water into wine.

But as we all know, superpowers come with many responsibilities, and the same happens with them. On the one hand, Jodie wants to impress his crush through superpowers in the countryside; the leaders of his town try to get him so that they can save mankind.

Now, what will Jodie do with his superpowers? Will he impress the girl that he likes? Or he had to give up superpowers? You must stream The Chosen One Season 1 on Netflix to get all the answers.

Apart from the lead character, Jodie, the first season of The Chosen One has featured various characters. It includes characters like Sarah (Diana Argon), Tuka (Juan Fernando Gonzalez Anguamea), Wagner (Alberto Perez-Jacome Kenna), Father Cruz (Carlos Bardem), and many others.

If you want further information about the second season of The Chosen One, read this article until the end. In the below sections, we have added a complete list of cast members on available platforms to stream the first season of The Chosen One and a trailer link for the same.

The Chosen One Season 2 Cast Members List

Many fans are already speculating about the cast members of The Chosen One Season 2.

However, the show makers have yet to release the official list of cast members, and therefore, here, we have added a complete list of cast members of The Chosen One.

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Juan Fernando Gonzalez Anguamea as Tuka

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Tenoch Huerta as Lemuel

Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipolito

Carlos Bardem as Father Cruz

Patricio Serna Meza as Angelo

Eileen Yanez

Alberto Perez-Jacome Kenna as Wagner

Sofía Sisniega

Alfonso Dosal

The Chosen One Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date and episode headings for The Chosen One Season 2, we have added a complete list of the first season of The Chosen One series.

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 01 – The Arrival

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 02 – Miracles?

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 03 – The Awakening

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 04 – True or False?

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 05 – Faith

The Chosen One Season 1 Episode 06 – Revelation

Where To Watch The Chosen One Season 2?

The Chosen One is an American television series with a fantasy-based storyline. Bobby Luhnow is in the lead role of Jodie in the first season of The Chosen One. The first season of The Chosen One has received a good response from the audience and critics, and many fans are expecting the show’s renewal for a second season.

Discover the epic universe of El Elegido, based on Mark Millar's American Jesus comics #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/r1t26BEF9A — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

However, if you have yet to watch the first season of The Chosen One, go to Netflix and binge-watch all the episodes of The Chosen One Season 1. Moreover, if there is a second season of the show, it will also be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Chosen One Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes of a show or series depends on the screenwriting, theme, and storyline that makers want to deliver with the first season.

However, looking at the first season of The Chosen One series, we can observe that the makers have dropped six episodes. So, the forthcoming season will also be released with six to eight episodes.

Although, nothing has been confirmed yet. We will update you here once the showmakers confirm the renewal and number of episodes for a second season.

The Chosen One Season 2 Production Team

The Chosen One is the complete package of coming-of-age drama and fantasy storyline. The plot of The Chosen One Season 1 was adopted from ‘American Jesus’ that Peter Gross created.

Later, the series was created and developed by Everado Gout, Jorge Dorantes, and Leopoldo Gout. In addition to that, the creators have also written the storyline along with Iturri Sosa, Kevin Rodriguez, and Tina de la Torre.

Apart from that, Stacy Perskie, Jorge Dorantes, Leopoldo Gout, and Stephanie ‘Tuty’ Correa have worked as the executive producer for the first installment of The Chosen One.

The Chosen One Season 2 Official Trailer Release

It’s too early to decide whether the show will return for a second season. It’s been just a few days since the showmakers dropped the first season of The Chosen One Season 1, and fans are looking for the second season.

However, here we have added an official trailer link for The Chosen One Season 1, so if you have yet to watch the first installment, click on the link above to watch the official trailer of The Chosen One Season 1.

Conclusion

Finally, here we are at the end of this article, and now you have complete information about The Chosen One Season 2 release date. Since the show premiered on Netflix on August 16, 2023, fans have wondered whether the showmakers will drop a second installment for The Chosen One.

However, it’s been just a few days since we received the first season of this coming-of-age fantasy drama. However, if there is a second season of The Chosen One, it may be released by the end of 2024.

But makers need some time before releasing a second season. Once the creators disclose the official release date for The Chosen One series, we will update you here. Until then, enjoy the first season on Netflix and stay connected to our website to get further details.