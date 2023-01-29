The Chestnut Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime series. The series The Chestnut Man is also known as Kastanjemanden. It has received a great response from the audience.

The Chestnut Man has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of comedy, drama, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Chestnut Man.

The Chestnut Man Season 2:

In the series The Chestnut Man, a young woman gets found brutally murdered in a playground, as well as one of her hands, is missing. Also, above her hangs a small man-made of chestnuts.

The series The Chestnut Man was created by Dorte Warnoe Hogh, Mikkel Serup, and David Sandreuter. It stars Danica Curcic, David Dencik, and Mikkel Boe Folsgaard.

The series The Chestnut Man was directed by Kasper Barfoed and Mikkel Serup. It was written by Dorte Warnoe Hogh, Mikkel Serup, Soren Sveistrup, Christoffer Ornfelt, and Elsebeth Nielsen.

The Chestnut Man Season 1 includes a total of six episodes. We expect that the second season of the series The Chestnut Man will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Chestnut Man was executively produced by Soren Sveistrup, Meta Louise Foldager Sorensen, and Mikkel Serup. It was produced by Morten Kjems Hytten Juhl and Stine Meldgaard Madsen.

The length of each episode of the series The Chestnut Man ranges from 52 to 59 minutes. It was made under SAM Productions. The series The Chestnut Man has arrived on Netflix.

Let’s see if the second season of the series The Chestnut Man is confirmed or canceled.

The Chestnut Man Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

The Chestnut Man Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. So, The Chestnut Man Season 2 has not been officially confirmed, but we expect that it will soon be confirmed by Netflix.

There is a good chance of the confirmation of The Chestnut Man Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series The Chestnut Man, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Chestnut Man.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Chestnut Man Season 2 below.

Danica Curcic as Naia Thulin David Dencik as Simon Genz Mikkel Boe Folsgaard as Mark Hess Iben Dorner as Rosa Hartung Lars Ranthe as Nylander Esben Dalgaard Andersen as Steen Hartung Liva Forsberg as Le Thulin Louis Naess-Schmidt as Gustav Hartung Ali Kazim as Nehru Anders Hove as Aksel Morten Brovn as Frederik Vogel Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda as Liv Christiansen Kristian Hogh Jeppesen as Engells Anders Nyborg as Abildgard Arian Kashef as Jacob Rasouli Olaf Hojgaard as Tim Jansen Fadime Turan as It Technician Elliott Crosset Hove as Linus Bekker Simone Lykke as Benedikte Skans Nicolai Dahl Hamilton as Hans Henrik Hauge

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Chestnut Man.

The Chestnut Man Season 1 Review:

The Chestnut Man Season 1 got great reviews from critics. We expect that The Chestnut Man Season 2 will receive positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series The Chestnut Man, we have seen that Thulin forces Genz’ car in order to stop because Hess comes to the main road.

Later, when Genz try to run Hess over, Thulin swerves Genz’ car into a tree, and also impaling him on a nearby branch.

After that, the police track down Genz’ twin sister named Astrid, who resides in Germany. Later, together with German police, they arrest Astrid as an accomplice as well as searches Kristine alive and also well. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe The Chestnut Man Season 2 will start where the first season left off. There is no update about the storyline of The Chestnut Man Season 2. As we get any update about the storyline of The Chestnut Man Season 2, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Chestnut Man.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Chestnut Man Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that The Chestnut Man Season 2 will arrive in early 2023 or mid-2023 on Netflix like the first season of the series The Chestnut Man.

Finished watching The Chestnut Man, a Danish film written by Søren Sveistrup, the creator of "The Killing". It was a well-made suspense drama. pic.twitter.com/gCJpJmLeR5 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2021

The Chestnut Man Season 1 was released on 29th September 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Chestnut Man, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Chestnut Man.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Chestnut Man Season 2 has not been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the announcement of The Chestnut Man Season 1.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the series The Chestnut Man. It was released on 13th September 2021 by Netflix. Watch it below.

Where To Watch The Chestnut Man?

The series The Chestnut Man is available to watch on Netflix. We expect that the second season of the series The Chestnut Man will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is The Chestnut Man Worth Watching?

The series The Chestnut Man is twisted, thriller, gripping, and a slow-burn crime drama that will be a great treat for the fans of the genre. It has received a good response from the audience. The Chestnut Man is worth watching. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is The Chestnut Man a True Story?

No, the series The Chestnut Man is entirely fictional. It is not a true story. The series The Chestnut Man is based on a book titled The Chestnut Man by Soren Sveistrup.

