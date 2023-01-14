The Boys Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Boys Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Fark

The Boys is an American superhero tv series. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It got 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series The Boys is full of action, crime, drama, and black comedy. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series The Boys.

The Boys Season 4:

The series The Boys follows the story of a group of vigilantes. They set out to take down corrupt superheroes who attempt to abuse their superpowers.

Eric Kripke created The Boys. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara.

It was written by Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke, Darick Robertson, Ellie Monahan, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Anne Cofell Saunders, Anslem Richardson, David Reed, George Mastras, Michael Saltzman, and Jessica Chou.

It was directed by Philip Sgriccia, Sarah Boyd, Stefan Schwartz, Frederick E. O. Toye, Nelson Cragg, Julian Holmes, Daniel Attias, Eric Kripke, Jennifer Phang, Matt Shakman, Dan Trachtenberg, Steve Boyum, and Liz Friedlander.

The Boys is based on a comic book series titled The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys Season 1 includes a total of eight episodes titled The Name of the Game, Cherry, Get Some, The Female of the Species, Good for the Soul, The Innocents, The Self-Preservation Society, and You Found Me.

The Boys Season 2 includes a total of eight episodes titled The Big Ride, Proper Preparation and Planning, Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men, Nothing Like It in the World, We Gotta Go Now, The Bloody Doors Off, Butcher – Baker – Candlestick Maker, and What I Know.

The Boys Season 3 includes a total of eight episodes titled Payback, The Only Man In The Sky, Barbary Coast, Glorious Five-Year Plan, The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies, Herogasm, Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed, and The Instant White-Hot Wild.

It seems that The Boys Season 4 will also include a total of eight episodes. As we get any update about the number of episodes in The Boys Season 4, we will add it here.

The Boys was produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, Nick Barrucci, Jake Deuel, Karl Urban, and Stefan Steen. The running time of each episode of the series The Boys ranges from 55 to 68 minutes.

It was made under Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, KFL Nightsky Productions, Amazon Studios, and Sony Pictures Television. Sony Pictures Television Distribution and Amazon Studios distributed the series The Boys.

The series The Boys has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check whether the fourth season of the series The Boys has been announced or canceled.

The Boys Season 4: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, The Boys Season 4 has been officially announced. So, it is confirmed that The Boys Season 4 will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The series The Boys was renewed for a fourth season in June 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the fourth season of the series The Boys, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s check the cast of the fourth season of the series The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 Cast:

Find the cast of The Boys Season 4 below.

Karl Urban as William “Billy” Butcher Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr. Antony Starr as John / Homelander Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk / M.M. Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep Tomer Capone as Serge / Frenchie Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female Nathan Mitchell as Earving / Black Noir Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett Aya Cash as Klara Risinger / Liberty / Stormfront Claudia Doumit as Victoria “Vic” Neuman / Nadia Jensen Ackles as Ben / Soldier Boy

Let’s review the third season of the series The Boys.

The Boys Season 3 Review:

The Boys Season 3 got very positive reviews from critics. We expect that the fourth season of the series The Boys will also receive the same.

At the end of the third season of the series The Boys, we see that Soldier Boy tries to fire another blast, but soon Maeve tackles him out of the building during Homelander escapes with Ryan.

Later, the public mourns the apparent sacrifice of Maeve, unaware she is alive but depowered, Butcher is in very serious condition because of his usage of V24, Annie joins the Boys, as well as, Soldier Boy is in custody, Neuman starts running for Vice President just after the Deep murders her predecessor, and also Homelander as well as Ryan goes to a rally for the former. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the fourth season of the series The Boys will start where it is left in the third season. As we get any update about the story of The Boys Season 4, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the fourth season of the series The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 Release Date:

The release date of The Boys Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet. But it will probably arrive somewhere in 2023. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys Season 1 was released on 26th July 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys Season 2 was aired from 4th September 2020 to 9th October 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys Season 3 was aired from 3rd June 2022 to 8th July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the fourth season of the series The Boys, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 Latest Update

Just like the previous two seasons, the third season of The Boys received amazing reviews. Fans loved The Boys Season 3 and now they are eagerly waiting for the fourth season. Recently, the social media handles of the show announced the latest news about The Boys Season 4.

As per an official tweet, the shooting for season 4 has already begun and they even have recruited a few more cast members for the upcoming season. The Boys Season 4 will feature Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Moreover, Crovetti has been pushed towards being a series regular as fans love his character Ryan.

The Boys Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of The Boys Season 4 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of The Boys Season 3. It was released on 16th May 2022 by Prime Video. Watch it below.

Where to Watch The Boys?

The series The Boys is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys Season 4 will also arrive on the same. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Is The Boys Worth Watching?

Yes, the series The Boys is totally worth watching. It has received a very positive response from the audience and the story of the series The Boys is impressive and worth watching. Let’s see what happens next.

