Teen Arrested in Florida for Twitter Hack

A 17-year-old teenager is accused of being the “mastermind” behind the massive hack that Twitter suffered in mid-July, in which the accounts of public figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Jeff Bezos, were hijacked for tweeting about a bitcoin scam.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they are not the main victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ [nombre que se le dio al hackeo] It was designed to steal money from ordinary Americans across the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not defend it, “said Andrew Warren, District Attorney for Hillsborough County, Florida.

Warren filed 30 felony charges against Graham Ivan Clark, 17, who was arrested on Friday, July 30. According to Warren, Clark obtained $ 100,000 worth of Bitcoin in just one day through identity theft, and among the charges the teen faces is fraudulent use of personal information, unauthorized access to computers or electronic devices, racketeering fraud and communications fraud. .

“Working together, we will hold this defendant accountable,” Warren said. “Scamming people out of their hard-earned money is always wrong. Whether you’re taking advantage of someone in person or on the internet, trying to steal their cash or cryptocurrency, it’s fraud, it’s illegal, and you won’t get away with yours. “

On July 15, Twitter suffered the biggest hack in its history. According to information shared by the social network shared on July 30, the hackers used credentials of Twitter employees who had permissions to use account management and support tools. Twitter explained that the attack was based on a type of scam known as phishing usually in the form of a file or link, usually hidden in the middle of emails, making it difficult for security software to detect them.

“Not all employees who were initially attacked had permissions to use account management tools, but the attackers used their credentials to access our internal systems and obtain information about our processes,” explained Twitter.

At its most recent financial report, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to defuse security concerns about the social network, saying the company reacted quickly “to address what happened and we have taken additional steps to improve resilience to engineering attempts. specific social issues; we implement numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems and we are working with the police. “

In a statement posted on Twitter on July 31, the company said it appreciates the “prompt actions of the police in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses.” Twitter added that it will continue to provide updates.

