Supernatural Season 16 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Supernatural is an American television series. The series Supernatural includes action, adventure, drama, mystery, fantasy, and horror.

The series Supernatural has received a great response from the audience. The series Supernatural is not renewed for the 16th season yet.

It seems that the 16th season of the series Supernatural will soon be confirmed. The series Supernatural is full of dark fantasy and drama.

The series Supernatural is full of dark fantasy and drama.

Supernatural Season 16:

Supernatural is an American dark fantasy tv series. The series Supernatural has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Supernatural has arrived on The CW. It seems that the 16th season of the series Supernatural will also arrive on the same platform, The CW.

The series follows the story of two brothers. They are following their father’s footsteps as hunters, battle with evil supernatural become of several kinds. It includes monsters, gods, and demons that roam the earth.

There is no update about the story of the 16th season of the series Supernatural. We expect that the story of the 16th season of the series Supernatural will start where it’s left in the 15th season of the series Supernatural.

The series Supernatural was created by Eric Kripke. The series Supernatural starring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Katie Cassidy, Lauren Cohan, Misha Collins, Mark A. Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, and Alexander Calvert.

Jay Gruska and Christopher Lennertz are the composers in the series Supernatural. No announcement has been made about the cast of the series Supernatural Season 16.

We expect that the main cast of the series Supernatural will come back in the 16th season of the series Supernatural. If we get any update about the cats of the 16th season of the series Supernatural, we will add it here.

The series Supernatural was executively produced by Eric Kripke, Robert Singer, McG, David Nutter, Kim Manners, John Shiban, Phil Sgriccia, Sera Gamble, Ben Edlund Jeremy Carver, Jim Michaels, Todd Aronauer, Adam Glass, Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming.

The series Supernatural was shot in British Columbia, Canada. The running time of each episode of the series Supernatural varies between 38 to 45 minutes.

The series Supernatural was made under Kripke Enterprises, Wonderland Sound and Vision, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Supernatural.

There is no update or news about the number of episodes in the 16th season of the series Supernatural. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the series Supernatural Season 16, we will update it here.

Serge Ladouceur, Aaron Schneider, and Bradley S. Creasser did the cinematography of the series Supernatural. The series Supernatural was edited by Don Koch, Nicole Baer, James Pickel, Anthony Pinker, Tom McQuade, John Fitzpatrick, David Ekstrom, Paul Karasick, Bruce Gorman, and Martin Skibosh.

No announcement has been made about the production of the 16th season of the series Supernatural. If we get any update about the production of the series Supernatural Season 16, we will add it here.

The series Supernatural has received many awards and nominations. The series Supernatural has received Constellation Award, EWwy Award, Leo Award, People’s Choice Award, SFX Award, Teen Choice Award, TV Guide Award, and Young Artist Award.

The series Supernatural was nominated for Hugo Awards Saturn Awards, Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Reel Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, etc.

The first season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 22 episodes titled Pilot, Wendigo, Dead in the Water, Phantom Traveler, Bloody Mary, Skin, Hook Man, Bugs, Home, Asylum, Scarecrow, Faith, Route 666, Nightmare, The Benders, Shadow, Hell House, Something Wicked, Provenance, Dead Man’s Blood, Salvation, and Devil’s Trap.

It was written by Eric Kripke, Ron Milbauer, Terri Hughes Burton, Sera Gamble, Raelle Tucker, Richard Hatem, John Shiban, Rachel Nave, Bill Coakley, Patrick Sean Smith, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner, Trey Callaway, Daniel Knauf, David Ehrman, and Cathryn Humphris.

It was directed by David Nutter, Kim Manners, Robert Singer, Peter Ellis, Robert Duncan McNeill, David Jackson, Ken Girotti, Guy Bee, Allan Kroeker, Paul Shapiro, Phil Sgriccia, Peter Ellis, Chris Long, Whitney Ransick, and Tony Wharmby.

The second season of the series Supernatural contains a total of 22 episodes titled In My Time of Dying, Everybody Loves a Clown, Bloodlust, Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things, Simon Said, No Exit, The Usual Suspects, Crossroad Blues, Croatoan, Hunted, Playthings, Nightshifter, Houses of the Holy, Born Under a Bad Sign, Tall Tales, Roadkill, Heart, Hollywood Babylon, Folsom Prison Blues, What Is and What Should Never Be, All Hell Breaks Loose – Part 1, and All Hell Breaks Loose – Part 2.

It was written by Eric Kripke, John Shiban, Sera Gamble, Raelle Tucker, Ben Edlund, Matt Witten, Cathryn Humphris, and Michael T. Moore.

It was directed by Kim Manners, Phil Sgriccia, Robert Singer, Tim Iacofano, Mike Rohl, Steve Boyum, Robert Singer, Rachel Talalay, Charles Beeson, J. Miller Tobin, Bradford May, and Eric Kripke.

The third season of the series Supernatural contains a total of 16 episodes titled The Magnificent Seven, and The Kids Are Alright, Bad Day at Black Rock, Sin City, Bedtime Stories, Red Sky at Morning, Fresh Blood, A Very Supernatural Christmas, Malleus Maleficarum, Dream a Little Dream of Me, Mystery Spot, Jus in Bello, Ghostfacers, Long Distance Call, Time Is on My Side and No Rest for the Wicked.

It was written by Eric Kripke, Sera Gamble, Ben Edlund, Robert Singer, Jeremy Carver, Cathryn Humphris, Laurence Andries, and Emily McLaughlin.

It was directed by Kim Manners, Phil Sgriccia, Robert Singer, Charles Beeson, Mike Rohl, Cliff Bole, J. Miller Tobin, and Steve Boyum.

The fourth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 22 episodes titled Lazarus Rising, Are You There, God? It’s Me – Dean Winchester, In the Beginning, Metamorphosis, Monster Movie, Yellow Fever, It’s the Great Pumpkin – Sam Winchester, Wishful Thinking, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Heaven and Hell, Family Remains, Criss Angel Is a Douchebag, After School Special, S and Violence, Death Takes a Holiday, On the Head of a Pin, It’s a Terrible Life, The Monster at the End of This Book, Jump the Shark, The Rapture, When the Levee Breaks, and Lucifer Rising.

It was written by Eric Kripke, Sera Gamble, Lou Bollo, Jeremy Carver, Cathryn Humphris, Ben Edlund, Andrew Dabb, Daniel Loflin, Julie Siege Trevor Sands, and Nancy Weiner.

It was directed by Kim Manners, Phil Sgriccia, Steve Boyum, Robert Singer, Charles Beeson, J. Miller Tobin, Adam Kane, Mike Rohl, and James L. Conway.

The fifth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 22 episodes titled Sympathy for the Devil, Good God – Y’All, Free to Be You and Me, The End, Fallen Idols, I Believe the Children Are Our Future, The Curious Case of Dean Winchester, Changing Channels, The Real Ghostbusters, Abandon All Hope, Sam – Interrupted, Swap Meat, The Song Remains the Same, My Bloody Valentine, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Dark Side of the Moon, 99 Problems, Point of No Return, Hammer of the Gods, The Devil You Know, Two Minutes to Midnight, and Swan Song.

It was written by Eric Kripke, Sera Gamble, Jeremy Carver, Ben Edlund, Julie Siege, Andrew Dabb, Daniel Loflin, Jenny Klein, Nancy Weiner, Rebecca Dessertine, Harvey Fedor, and Eric Gewitz.

It was directed by Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, J. Miller Tobin, Steve Boyum, James L. Conway, Charles Beeson, Robert Singer, Mike Rohl, John F. Showalter, Jeff Woolnough, and Rick Bota.

The sixth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 22 episodes titled Exile on Main St., Two and a Half Men, The Third Man, Weekend at Bobby’s, Live Free or Twihard, You Can’t Handle the Truth, Family Matters, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Clap Your Hands If You Believe, Caged Heat, Appointment in Samarra, Like a Virgin, Unforgiven, Mannequin 3: The Reckoning, The French Mistake, And Then There Were None, My Heart Will Go On, Frontierland, Mommy Dearest, The Man Who Would Be King, Let It Bleed, and The Man Who Knew Too Much.

It was written by Sera Gamble, Adam Glass, Ben Edlund, Andrew Dabb, Daniel Loflin, Brett Matthews, David Reed, Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, and Jackson Stewart.

It was directed by Phil Sgriccia, John F. Showalter, Robert Singer, Jensen Ackles, Rod Hardy, Jan Eliasberg, Guy Bee, Mike Rohl, David Barrett, Jeannot Szwarc, Charles Beeson, and Ben Edlund.

The seventh season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 23 episodes titled Meet the New Boss, Hello – Cruel World, The Girl Next Door, Defending Your Life, Shut Up, Dr. Phil, Slash Fiction, The Mentalists, Season Seven, Time for a Wedding, How to Win Friends and Influence Monsters, Death’s Door, Adventures in Babysitting, Time After Time, The Slice Girls, Plucky Pennywhistle’s Magical Menagerie, Repo Man, Out with the Old, The Born-Again Identity, Party on, Garth, Of Grave Importance, The Girl with the Dungeons and Dragons Tattoo, Reading is Fundamental, There Will Be Blood, and Survival of the Fittest.

It was written by Sera Gamble, Ben Edlund, Andrew Dabb, Daniel Loflin, Adam Glass, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Robbie Thompson, Ben Acker, Jenny Klein, and Robert Singer.

It was directed by Phil Sgriccia, Guy Bee, Jensen Ackles, Robert Singer, John F. Showalter, Mike Rohl, Tim Andrew, Jeannot Szwarc, Jerry Wanek, Thomas J. Wright, and Ben Edlund.

The eighth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 23 episodes titled We Need to Talk About Kevin, What’s Up – Tiger Mommy, Heartache, Bitten, Blood Brother, Southern Comfort, A Little Slice of Kevin, Hunteri Heroici, Citizen Fang, Torn and Frayed, LARP and the Real Girl, As Time Goes By, Everybody Hates Hitler, Trial and Error, Man’s Best Friend with Benefits, Remember the Titans, Goodbye Stranger, Freaks and Geeks, Taxi Driver, Pac-Man Fever, The Great Escapist, Clip Show, and Sacrifice.

It was written by Jeremy Carver, Andrew Dabb, Daniel Loflin, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Robbie Thompson, Ben Edlund, Adam Glass, Jenny Klein, and Robbie Thompson.

It was directed by Robert Singer, John F. Showalter, Jensen Ackles, Thomas J. Wright, Guy Bee, Tim Andrew, Charles Robert Carner, Paul Edwards, Nick Copus, Jeannot Szwarc, Serge Ladouceur, Phil Sgriccia, Kevin Parks, Steve Boyum, Guy Normal Bee, and Robert Duncan McNeill.

The ninth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 23 episodes titled I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here, Devil May Care, I’m No Angel, Slumber Party, Dog Dean Afternoon, Heaven Can’t-Wait, Bad Boys, Rock and a Hard Place, Holy Terror, Road Trip, First Born, Sharp Teeth, The Purge, Captives, #THINMAN, Blade Runners, Mother’s Little Helper, Meta Fiction, Alex Annie Alexis Ann, Bloodlines, King of the Damned, Stairway to Heaven, and Do You Believe in Miracles.

It was written by Jeremy Carver, Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Robbie Thompson, Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, Robert Berens, Adam Glass, and Jenny Klein.

It was directed by John F. Showalter, Guy Norman Bee, Kevin Hooks, Robert Singer, Tim Andrew, Rob Spera, Kevin Parks, John MacCarthy, Thomas J. Wright, John Badham, Phil Sgriccia, Jeannot Szwarc, Serge Ladouceur, Misha Collins, Stefan Pleszczynski, and P. J. Pesce.

The tenth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 23 episodes titled Black, Reichenbach, Soul Survivors, Paper Moon, Fan Fiction, Ask Jeeves, Girls – Girls – Girls, Hibbing 911, The Things We Left Behind, The Hunter Games, There’s No Place Like Home, About a Boy, Halt & Catch Fire, The Executioner’s Song, The Things They Carried, Paint It Black, Inside Man, Book of the Damned, The Werther Project, Angel Heart, Dark Dynasty, The Prisoner, and Brother’s Keeper.

It was written by Jeremy Carver, Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Adam Glass, Robbie Thompson, Eric Carmelo, Nicole Snyder, Robert Berens, Jenny Klein, and Phil Sgriccia.

It was directed by Robert Singer, Thomas J. Wright, Jensen Ackles, Jeannot Szwarc, Phil Sgriccia, John MacCarthy, Tim Andrew, Guy Norman Bee, John Badham, Serge Ladouceur, John F. Showalter, Rashaad Ernesto Green, P. J. Pesce, Stefan Pleszczynski, and Steve Boyum.

The fifteenth season of the series Supernatural includes a total of 20 episodes titled Back and to the Future, Raising Hell, The Rupture, Atomic Monsters, Proverbs 17:3, Golden Time, Last Call, Our Father – Who Aren’t in Heaven, The Trap, The Heroes’ Journey, The Gamblers, Galaxy Brain, Destiny’s Child, Last Holiday, Gimme Shelter, Drag Me Away, Unity, Despair, Inherit the Earth, and Carry On.

It was written by Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Robert Berens, Davy Perez, Steve Yockey, Meredith Glynn, Jeremy Adams, and Meghan Fitzmartin.

It was directed by John F. Showalter, Robert Singer, Charles Beeson, Jensen Ackles, Richard Speight Jr., Amyn Kaderali, Eduardo Sanchez, Matt Cohen, and Catriona McKenzie.

At the end of the fifteenth season of the series Supernatural, we have seen that The Winchesters can take out all the vampires.

But Dean is impaled upon a metal spike in between the battle and dies after a goodbye with Sam. In Heaven, Dean gets united again with Bobby Singer, who says that Jack has reshaped Heaven along with the help of Castiel in order to be a much better place where all can be together.

Dean goes through Heaven in the Impala. On the other side, Sam is having a family and a son. He named his son after his brother, grows old, and dies because of natural causes.

After the death of Sam, he and Dean get united again in Heaven on a version of the bridge from the pilot. It is a very interesting story to watch.

Let's talk about the cast of the 16th season of the series Supernatural.

Supernatural Season 16 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Supernatural Season 16 below.

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Briana Buckmaster as Donna Hanscum Christine Chatelain as Jenny Spencer Borgeson as Dean Winchester Jr. DJ Qualls as Garth Fitzgerald IV Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod Ty Olsson as Benny Lafitte Anna Grace Barlow as Lilith / Ashley Monroe Shoshannah Stern as Eileen Leahy Emily Swallow as Amara / The Darkness Emily Perkins as Becky Rosen Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline and Belphegor Misha Collins as Castiel Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer Christian Kane as Lee Webb Dimitri Vantis as Sergei David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch Osric Chau as Kevin Tran Rob Benedict as Chuck Shurley / God Lisa Berry as Billie / Death Sarah Smyth as Bess Fitzgerald Christian Michael Cooper as Young Sam Winchester Alessandro Juliani as Adam Felicia Day as Charlie Bradbury Rachel Miner as The Shadow / The Empty Meagen Fay as Mrs. Butters Paxton Singleton as Young Dean Winchester Jake Abel as Adam Milligan and Michael Keith Szarabajka as Donatello Redfield Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills Yadira Guevara-Prip as Kaia Nieves and Dark Kaia Genevieve Padalecki as Ruby Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo / Anael

Let's see the release date of the 16th season of the series Supernatural.

Supernatural Season 16 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Supernatural Season 16 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

If we get any update about the release date of the 16th season of the series Supernatural, we will add it here. The first season of the series Supernatural has arrived on The WB.

After that, The CW adapted the series Supernatural. The 16th season of the series Supernatural will arrive on The CW.

The series Supernatural Season 1 was aired between 13th September 2005 to 4th May 2006. The series Supernatural Season 2 was aired between 28th September 2006 to 17th May 2007.

The series Supernatural Season 3 was aired between 4th October 2007 to 15th May 2008. The series Supernatural Season 4 was aired between 18th September 2008 to 14th May 2009.

The series Supernatural Season 5 was aired between 10th September 2009 to 13th May 2010. The series Supernatural Season 6 was aired between 24th September 2010 to 20th May 2011.

The series Supernatural Season 7 was aired between 23rd September 2011 to 18th May 2012. The series Supernatural Season 8 was aired between 3rd October 2012 to 15th May 2013.

The series Supernatural Season 9 was aired between 8th October 2013 to 20th May 2014. The series Supernatural Season 10 was aired between 7th October 2014 to 20th May 2015.

The series Supernatural Season 11 was aired between 7th October 2015 to 25th May 2016. The series Supernatural Season 12 was aired between 13th October 2016.

The series Supernatural Season 13 was aired between 12th October 2017. The series Supernatural Season 14 was aired between 11th October 2018 to 25th April 2019.

The series Supernatural Season 15 was aired between 10th October 2019 to 19th November 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the 16th season of the series Supernatural.

Supernatural Season 16 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Supernatural Season 16 is not released yet. It seems that the series Supernatural Season 16 will soon be released.

