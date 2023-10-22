Still Up Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Episodes, Trailer, and Everything

The romance series “Still Up” has won over a lot of people with its unique plot. Lisa and Danny are two insomniacs at the show’s center. It goes deep into their late-night conversations, exploring the complexities of human connection and the difficulties of sleepless nights.



Fans eagerly await news about the second season because the first one was so popular. Here is everything we’ve learned about Season 2 of “Still Up” from different sources.

Still Up Season 2 Release Date

Apple TV Plus showed the first “Still Up” season on September 22, 2023. There hasn’t been an official announcement about when the second season will be out.

But because the first season was so popular and well-received, there’s a chance that the show will be revived. There have been rumors that the second season will come out around June 2024.

Still Up Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

In “Till Up,” an exciting story takes place in the lives of two people, Lisa and Danny, who find comfort in being with each other at night. Both have trouble sleeping, and their sleepless nights become the setting for deep talks and a growing bond. Beautifully, the show shows how two people dealing with their problems can find comfort in understanding each other’s situations.



Lisa has an artistic soul. She is a painter, and she uses her art to show how creative and free she is. But Danny, on the other hand, is a writer with terrible social anxiety. Their individual sleep problems are caused by their worries and overthinking. Lisa always thinks about her daughter’s future, and Danny can’t sleep at night because he’s worried about how well he’ll do at work the next day.

Lisa lives with her partner, Veggie, and their 5-year-old daughter, while Danny lives alone in his apartment. Despite living thousands of miles apart, Lisa and Danny become close. They discuss many things, from their daily lives to their greatest fears and hopes. The great thing about their relationship is that they’ve never met in person, but they feel very close to each other. Their late-night calls keep them going when they feel alone.

New episode.

Still Up – The Horse (S01E07) [Apple TV+] was recently added to Alflix. pic.twitter.com/y0wjC8ZwHY — Alflix™ (avid_watcher) (@Alflix_Server) October 20, 2023

The show gives a prominent picture of modern life by showing how hard it is to deal with stress at work, mental health problems, and complicated relationships. Lisa and Danny’s interactions in “Still Up” show how powerful communication can be and how meaningful genuine relationships are in a world that often feels cut off. Because of their story, we can see that sometimes, the most critical relationships happen when we least expect it.

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 3 Release Date

Still Up Season 2 Cast Members List

Below, we have added a list of prominent Still Up Season 1 cast members. The following cast members are expected to return in the second season of the Still Up series. Have a look at it.

Lois Chimimba

Craig Roberts

Rich Fulcher

Glen Davies

Antonia Thomas

Samantha Spiro

Blake Harrison

Jo Martin

Luke Fetherston

Cathy Murphy

Still Up Season 2 Episode Titles

Since the showmakers have not shared the official release date and episode names for Still Up Season 2, here we have added a list of episode headings of the first season.

Still Up Season 1 Episode 01 “The Pharmacy”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 02 “The Dress”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 03 “The Date”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 04 “The Sleep Clinic”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 05 “Veggie Veggie Bing Bong”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 06 “The Road Trip”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 07 “The Horse”

Still Up Season 1 Episode 08 Title Not Available

Where to Watch Still Up Season 2?

Streaming the first season of “Still Up” is only possible on Apple TV+. It’s possible that the show will be on the same platform for the second season if it gets picked up.

Still Up Season 2 Reviews – Stream It or Skip It?

The first season of “Still Up” significantly impacted, getting ratings of 7.4 to 8 on sites like IMDb. This one-of-a-kind show about insomnia hit home with fans and gave them a new way to look at human connections.

Did a little thing in this. Episode 6. Great show. @AppleTV

Hope you get to watch it. https://t.co/5vwjVhD2up — Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) October 17, 2023

Both critics and viewers praised how true to life the characters were, with many pointing out how well the stars complemented each other. People liked how it had a good mix of fun, drama, and romance and how it dealt with deep issues in a way that was easy to understand.

Season 1 of “Still Up” is worth watching because it has a lot of feeling and depth that stays with you.

Also Read: Tiny Beautiful Things Season 2 Release Date

Still Up Season 2 Official Trailer Release

For now, there isn’t an official trailer for the second season of Still Up Series. Fans can rewatch the video for the first season to remember it and get excited about what might happen next.

However, we will update you with the latest information once we get the official trailer and release date for the Still Up Season 2. Until then, click on the link added above and watch the official trailer of Still Up Season 1.

Interesting Things About “Still Up Series”:

The show is about two insomniacs who become close through talking late at night.

Lisa, one of the main characters, is an artist, and Danny is a writer who has trouble getting along with others.

The show shows people’s problems in modern times, like mental health problems and stress at work.

The main characters live on different sides of London but often talk on the phone and feel very close to each other.

There are 8 shows in the first season.

People have said the show is like “Platonic,” also on Apple TV+.

Lisa and Danny are very close but have never met in person.

Final Words

“Still Up” is more than just a show; it’s a trip into the complicated ways people connect and the weaknesses that come with them. It’s one of the best shows on TV right now because of its fantastic acting and exciting plot.

It’s new and interesting how the show looks at insomnia as more than a condition. It’s also used as a background for deep human relationships.

As the show goes into late-night talks, viewers are asked to think about their relationships and how strong the bonds they make when things go wrong are.

Watching “Still Up” is a must for anyone looking for a show to make them laugh and think. People don’t just watch it; they feel it and remember it because the story is rich and the characters are complex.