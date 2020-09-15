Spotify works on voice recognition integrated into the app: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Spotify is working on a feature that allows users to control the app using voice commands.

The tool was discovered in the Spotify app by Jane Manchun Wong, a Twitter user known for reverse engineering apps and discovering hidden features from manufacturers. On this occasion, Wong discovered voice recognition as one more function in the app.

The app, according to what Wong shared, shows the option to use the “Hey, Spotify” command to invoke voice recognition and request music by artist, album or song name. This feature can only be used if the Spotify app on the device is open and running, Wong says.

The existence of this function leads one to believe that Spotify would also be working on its own virtual assistant and, even, in the possibility that Spotify launch its own products — possibly smart headphones or speakers. In 2018, a developer located evidence of a voice assistant for Spotify.

At the beginning of 2018 it was announced that Spotify was looking for engineers experienced in hardware development. With its own products and a voice assistant, Spotify could reduce its dependence on third-party speakers and offer a more complete experience.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus from all angles [fotos] To see photos