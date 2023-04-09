Splitsvilla Season 15 Release Date, Plot, Audition, Contestants Name, Winner, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

Sweta Jangra and Purvish Bhatt are the creators of one of the most long-drawn Indian reality shows, Splitsvilla. The show’s concept revolves around the young couple and their efforts to secure a place in Splitsvilla. The contestants need to compete with other participants to avoid elimination.

As of now, the show runs a total of fourteen seasons from June 2008 to November 2022. It’s been over ten years, and the show is still premiering on MTV channel. With each season, Splisvilla brings new contestants and emerging celebrities.

Even after releasing so many seasons and introducing new contestants, the show received only 3.9 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform. However, die-hard fans always wanted to know about the show’s latest updates.

If you are a Splitsvilla fan, then this article is for you. Here, we will mention Splitsvilla Season 15 release date, plot, audition for 2023, winners of the show, and a lot more information you want to know.

Splitsvilla Season 15 Release Date

The Splisvilla show has earned massive popularity over the past decades, and many people are looking forward to another season. The first season of this Indian dating reality show, Splitsvilla, was released on June 20, 2008, and after that, the showrunners have never looked back.

Generally, Splitsvilla includes contestants from all over India, and to select the best candidate, they organize audition rounds in different cities. The most recent season was in Goa, India, and aired on November 12, 2022. Unfortunately, the makers have not revealed the exact release date for Splitsvilla Season 15.

Splitsvilla Season 15 Brief Overview – Spoilers Ahead

Splitsvilla is an Indian dating reality show. Purvish Bhatt and Shweta Jangra are the creators of the show. MTV released the first season on June 20, 2008; almost every year, the show has been premiered on MTV channel.

After the show’s thirteenth season, MTV is back with a new theme, concept, and contestant for Season 14. Splitsvilla Season 14 aired between November 12, 2022, and February 11, 2023.

The storyline concentrates on young boys and girls selected based on auditions from all over India. In this show, they all have to participate in various activities and tasks, and also they have to compete with another contestant to secure a place in the front. Consistently poor performance and inappropriate behavior may eliminate the candidates from the show.

Celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Sherlyn Chopra, Sunny Leone, etc., served as the show’s hosts. In the most recent season, Rannvijay Singha was replaced by Indian actor Arjun Bijlani. In the finale, Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir have crowned the Splitsvilla Season 14 winner. It’s been just two months since Splitsvilla Season 14 was completed, and fans have already started speculating on the upcoming season’s release date, contestants, theme, and hosts.

Splitsvilla Season 15 Audition Date 2023

Splitsvilla is an Indian reality show where contestants compete with each other to win several tasks. The end motive of the competition is to win the show. Here, young girls and boys participate in various tasks.

The auditions for Splitsvilla Season 15 are yet to be announced. The show’s registrations will be conducted online, where participants can register themselves and present their personalities. The initial screening will be selected based on the first registration. Here, candidates must fill in basic details, including name, gender, contact details, etc.

Splitsvilla Season 15 Contestant Name

Splitsvilla is one of the most exciting dating reality shows, and every year, many people apply for the show. The makers have yet to reveal much information regarding the Spplitsvilla Season 15.

However, in the fourteenth season, there were 21 contestants. Below, we have mentioned contestant names featured in Splitsvilla Season 14.

Aagaz Akhtar

Hamid Barkzi

Dhruvin Busa

Urfi Javed

Amir Hossein

Joshua Chhabra

Honey Kamboj

Sohail D

Shera Shimran

Justin D’Cruz

Rishabh Jaiswal

Aradhana

Kashish Thakur

Saumya Bhandari

Oviya Darnal

Akashlina Chandra

Kashish Ratnani

Sakshi Shrivas

Pema Leilani

Sakshi Dwivedi

Soundous Moufakir

Splitsvilla Season 15 Winner

As of 2023, Splitsvilla has completed 14 seasons; fans expect the renewal for Splitsvilla Season 15. Last Year, on November 12, 2022, MTV released the fourteenth installment of one of the highly anticipated dating reality show, Splitsvilla.

Here, we have provided the winner list of Splitsvilla Seasons 1 to 14.

Seasons / Year Winner (Boys) Winner (Girls) Season 01 (2008) Vishal Karwal Shraddha Haribhai Season 02 (2009) Siddharth Bhardwaj Sakshi Pradhan Season 03 (2010) Parag Chadda Riya Bamniyal Season 04 (2011) Dushyant Yadav Priya Shinde Season 05 (2012) Paras Chhabra Akanksha Popli Season 06 (2013) Paramvir Singh Mandy Debbarma Season 07 (2014) Mayank Gandhi Scarlett Rose Season 08 (2015) Prince Narula Anuki Tchokhonelidze Season 09 (2016) Gurmeet Rehal Kavya Khurana Season 10 (2017) Baseer Ali Naina Singh Season 11 (2018) Gaurav Alugh Shruti Sinha Season 12 (2019-20) Shrey Mittal Priyamvada Kant Season 13 (2021) Jay Dudhane Aditi Rajput Season 14 (2022) Hamid Barkzi Soundous Moufakir

How Many Episodes Will Be There in Splitsvilla Season 15?

At the moment, no official information is available for Splitsvilla Season 15. According to the support report, the upcoming season will be released in the second half of this year.

As per the previous trends, there was a considerable fluctuation in the number of episodes of Spiltsvilla seasons. Last year, in 2022, MTV dropped the fourteenth season of Splitsvilla, along with 27 episodes.

However, we can assume that the makers will release over 20 episodes. Still, the number of attacks depends upon various factors, including the storyline, contestants’ performances, finale preparations, and more.

Where To Watch Splitsvilla Season 15?

Millions of people dream of participating in reality shows, and when it comes to shows like Splitsvilla and Rodeas, many eagerly await the show’s release. However, if you haven’t enjoyed the previous seasons of Splitsvilla, you can stream it on JioCinema.

All the latest episodes are available on JioCinema. You can also watch promo or short video clips on YouTube for free.

Splitsvilla Season 15 Latest Updates

The showrunners or the host have not revealed any information about the continuation part of Splitsvilla Season 15. However, according to some sources, the show is expected to release on MTV India in the first half of 2023.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming season will bring more excitement to the table. In addition to that, previous hosts such as Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinnapa, and Sunny Leone may return for Splitsvilla Season 15.

FAQs

Who is The Most Successful Splitsvilla?

Winners like Vishal Karwal, Shradhha Haribhai, Parag Chadha, Riya Bamnityal, Prince Narula, and Kavya Khurana are considered some of the most successful personalities of Splitsvilla.

Is Splitsvilla Real or Scripted?

Splitsvilla Season 14 winner Hamid stated, ‘ It’s quite easy for people to say that shows like, Splitsvilla and Roadies are scripted. But in reality, these shows are not scripted at all.’

Who Won Splitsvilla Season 14?

Splitsvilla Season 14 was full of excitement, twists, and turns. Moroccan-French models Soundous Moufakir and Delhi boy Hamid Barkzi won the show.

Final Thoughts

Splitsvilla is the complete package of young adults who participate in various tasks and compete with others to stay till the end. Different types of functions, activities, internal rivalries, and love relations add extra flavor to the show.

People with a good interest in a reality show can find Splitsvilla interesting. Lastly, check this article regularly for the latest updates regarding Splitsvilla Season 15.