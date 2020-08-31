Son by Four promotes ‘Tu Voluntad’, their first new song in five years

The Puerto Rican trio Son by Four, who in 2000 met worldwide success with the song “A puro dolor” and then took a turn in Christian music, promotes their new single, “Tu Voluntad”, their first album in five years.

The song is a composition by the brothers Jorge and Carlos Javier Montes, and their cousin Pedro Quiles, who is still part of the trio, but will remain off the stage and on tours as he is carrying out other ministerial tasks, as reported in a statement this Monday. press.

“The theme ‘Your will’ is a description of our walk as Christians towards holiness. A path to the cross, where we experience falls and sufferings, but also one full of God’s mercy. His forgiveness reaches us again and again ”, commented Jorge Montes.

As explained by Montes, the muse to compose “Your will” came during a sermon by Pope Francis in 2019, in which he reflected on the theme of doing God’s will.

“What is the will of God incarnate in Jesus? Search and save what is lost,” Montes recalled.

“And we, when we pray, we ask that the search for God be successful, that his universal plan of salvation be fulfilled, first in each one of us and then in the whole world. Have you thought what it means that God seeks me? Each of us can say: But is God looking for me? Yes, it looks for you, it looks for me ”, he deepened.

The group, in turn, is working on a second single to include it with the theme “Tu Voluntad” in a compilation of their Catholic Christian music hits.

It is planned to launch by the end of this year.

Son By Four’s latest record production, “Mujer Frente a la Cruz”, managed to be nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2015, in the category of Best Christian Album.

The group met success in 2000 with the song “A puro dolor”, from the album “Son by Four”, performed by the then rapper Ángel López.

The song stayed five months at the top of the list of “Hot Latin Tracks” of Billboard magazine and as a result of such success began to be heard in countries such as Germany, Argentina, Spain, Holland, Mexico, Switzerland, as well as in Asia, where the Japanese version was sold.

However, after the ensemble experienced “fame, money, red carpets, and private jet travel,” it split up in 2003.

In 2007, the group launched its first Christian music production “Here is the Lamb”, followed by “Abba Nuestro” (Our Father), “I am Catholic” and “Woman in front of the cross”.