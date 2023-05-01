SK8 the Infinity Season 2, Cast Member, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

All the Skateboards lovers here, the SK8 Infinity series is specially made for you guys. It is an adventure sports series created by Bones and Hiroko Utsumi. The entire storyline of the SK8 Infinity series is based on a teenager and their love for Skateboards; it also covers various types of competitions; too in short, the series is full of adventure, competition, and much more. The very first season of the series was released on 10th January 2021 on its original networking channel, ABC, and also on TV Asahi’s programming site.

Considering the IMDB Rating of one of the best sports adventure series, SK8 the Infinity, it is 8 out of 10.

Also, this manga series has a spin-off season, which was available on the Young Ace Up website. After the massive success of the SK8 Infinity Season 1, the makers also announced that the Sk8 Infinity Season 2 would also be there, and they have already started working on it.

So, in this article, we will provide you with all the crucial information about SK8 the Infinity Season 2, including its characters, storyline, and much more. Now, let’s start the article with the characters who will be a part of SK8 the Infinity Season 2.

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Cast Member:

SK8, the Infinity Season 1, gets much fan praise, primarily because of its cast members. And people who love to do Skating are the biggest fan of the series and are eagerly waiting to know everything about its upcoming season, including its voiceover artists list, which includes;

Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki Kyan

Mie Sonozaki as Nanako Hasegawa

Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa Hasegawa

Yukiko Motoyoshi as Carla

Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya Chinen

Arisa Sekine as Sketchy

Kenta Miyake as Hiromi Higa

Kenta Okuma as Shokichi Oka

Hikaru Midorikawa as Kaoru Sakurayashiki

Kensho Ono as Tadashi Kikuchi

Yasunori Matsumoto as Kojiro Nanjo

Takehito Koyasu as Ainosuke Shindo

The list of cast members mentioned above is estimated because the official news about the SK8 Infinity Season 2 cast members is yet to come.

SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Overview:

We all know that, before discussing any upcoming season, it is essential to have information about its previous season. So, here we have imparted a brief overview of the SK8 the Infinity Season 1.

SK8 the infinity Season 1, was released on 10th January 2021, with 12 episodes. The season starts with a group of Skaters who are living in Okinawa. All the group members are well-known skaters and have participated in one of the secret Skater competitions race, known as “S,” a midnight race show; the winner gets the biggest after winning this competition.

Reki, a high school student and a well-known sketcher, learned about such a competition. So he also decided to be a part of the competition, but unfortunately, his skateboard was broken during his practice hour, and he suffered a severe arm injury.

Then, after a few days, Reiki meets his new classmate, Langa, who needs money and suddenly learns about the Skatchers competition. But the thing is, he had never touched the Skatch board before, but he took part in the match as he needed money immediately.

As we previously discussed, Langa had never used Skateboard before the competition. Conversely, all the other participants are well-experienced using the Skateboard. Then, Langa decided to participate in the contest and gave everyone a tough match.

Also, the end of season 1 is shocking, in which fans have shown that Adams is using many things to beat the Langa and breaks many competition rules. But at last, Langa won the competition after beating Adams and imparting many life-long lessons to Adam.

After seeing such a tough competition, fans eagerly await more about the storyline. They also have many questions, including where Reki is, whether he would come again to compete with others and whatnot.

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Expected Storyline:

After a beautiful ending to season 1, fans have increased their expectation from the makers. Fans are waiting to see more competition like “S” and want to see the other side stories, like what Adam will do to take his revenge on Langa, and much more things to come in the SK8 Infinity Season 2.

Also, Langa and his friends might participate in one of the biggest competitions, the S Downhill Skating Competition, which will be held in Tokyo.

There are so many rumors about the series, but the makers have not revealed any plot hints regarding the upcoming season of SK8 the Infinity. So, fans have to wait a few more days to know the actual storyline of the forthcoming season.

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Release Date:

The makers of the SK8, the Infinity Series, have announced the upcoming season 2 on 14th August 2022. But, still, we need an official release date for the forthcoming season.

Also, it believes that the fans will probably get to watch the entire season 2 of SK8 the Infinity by the end of 2023.

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 2?

Let’s talk about the official releasing platform of SK8, the Infinity Series. It is Funimation, where the viewers can watch all the episodes and take all the latest updates regarding the upcoming season.

And you can also watch the entire season 1 of the SK8 the Infinity, in Amazon videos, after buying its subscription plans.

FAQs:

Does Joe have a Crush on Cherry?

Joe and Cherry are childhood friends, and he has loved Cherry for a long time.

What does Adam do to Langa?

Fans already know that Adam has put so much effort into winning the competition. He even uses tricks like locking the Langa’s skateboards together and whatnot. But, unfortunately, nothing works, and Langa wins the match and defeats Adam.

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Trailer:

During the announcement of season 2 of SK8 the Infinity, the makers released the teaser trailer of season 2, which we have shared below.

But, yet we still need its trailer, but it may be released soon, at the end of 2023.

