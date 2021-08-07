Shawn Levy Says He and Hugh Jackman Talks About the Sequel Possibilities of Real Steel

The sequel to Real Steel could still happen. Recently, Shawn Levy said about the possibilities of the sequel to Real Steel and opened up about how he and Hugh Jackman sometimes talk about it.

Shawn Levy noted that the film Real Steel gained a very positive response from the audience. Shawn talked with CinemaBlend and said that It is amazing that how streaming gives the opportunity to people to rediscover things when the film Real Steel was on Netflix in 2020.

He also said that that audience is still there, and we can also grow it. He added that Hugh and I have surely, we have seen each other, and I will not lie and say it did not come up.

Real Steel is an American science fiction sports drama film directed by Shawn Levy. John Gatins did the screenplay of the film Real Steel.

Dan Gilroy and Jeremy Leven gave the story of the film Real Steel.

The film Real Steel is based on Steel by Richard Matheson. Shawn Levy, Don Murphy, and Susan Montford produced the film.

Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Kevin Durand, and Anthony Mackie are in the main cast of the film Real Steel.

The film Real Steel was released on 7th October 2011 in the United States.

The budget of the film Real Steel was 110 Million USD, and the box office has collected more than 299 Million USD.

