Ruthless season 4 Release Date – Everything you need to know about

A spin-off of ‘The Oval’, Ruthless is a drama series by Tyler Perry that revolves around the life of Ruth Truesdale. The latter becomes entangled in an appalling cult filled with powerful sex-crazed fanatics.

Still, she has no other alternative but to play along with them until she can find a way to free herself and her daughter.

The show stars Melissa L Williams as the protagonist and Matt Cedeno, Blue Kimble, Lenny Thomas, Lyne Odums, and Yvonne Senat in pivotal roles.

The series has three seasons, and the platform BET+ has not viewed it for the fourth season. The release date for Season 4 of the series has t also not been scheduled yet.

When does Ruthless season 4 come out?

BET+ has not officially announced season four as of September 2022. There is also no release date scheduled for the much-awaited new season. But this does not mean that the series has been canceled.

There is a high possibility that the show is on a break. The producers are taking their time to announce the new season.

More details about the Ruthless season 4:

It has aired on BET+ at 10:00 p.m. for the last three seasons. It is a drama series with a parental rating of TV-MA and is appropriate for 17 years and older. The first episode of this series aired on 19 March 2020, with an IMDb rating of 4.3 out of 10.

Frequently asked questions:

Q1. Is ruthless a continuation of ‘The Oval’?

No, ruthless is not a continuation of ‘The Oval’. Still, it is its spin-off and has also been produced and directed by Tyler Perry.

Q2. Does ruthless have an age rating?

Ruthless has a parental rating of TV-MA which means that it is only for the enjoyment of adults, and children below the age of 17 should not indulge in it. The rating is such because the series contains indecent and crude language, graphic and gory violence & explicit scenes.

Q3. Has ruthless been renewed for season 4?

No, it has not yet been renewed for Season 4, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has been canceled.

Q4. How many seasons of Ruthless are there?

To date, three seasons of ruthless have aired on BET+.