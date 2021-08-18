Remake Our Life Episode 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Remake Our Life is a Japanese series. It is a light novel series. The manga series of the same was written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Bonjin Hirameki. Kodansha published the series.

The series Remake Our Life includes animation, comedy, and drama. Let’s get all the details about the series Remake Our Life.

Remake Our Life:

The anime series Remake Our Life was directed by Tomoki Kobayashi. Frontwing produced the series Remake Our Life. It was written by Nachi Kio.

Seima Kondo and Yusuke Takeda gave the music in the series Remake Our Life. It was made under Feel. It was licensed by Crunchyroll and Medialink.

The series Remake Our Life is currently airing on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, BS Kyoto, SUN, AT-X, SBS, and HTB. The series Remake Our Life includes a total of nine episodes titled Nothing Was Working Out, Ten Years Back in Time, Just Who Am I, Consider What You Can Do, Reveal Your Feelings, We’ll Figure It Out, Recap, Take on the Unpleasant Things, Give Results, and Showed Off.

The seventh episode titled Take on the Unpleasant Things of the series Remake Our Life will soon be aired. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Remake Our Life.

Remake Our Life Cast:

See the cast of the series Remake Our Life below.

Masahiro Ito as Hashiba Kyouya Aimi as Kogure Nanako Aoi Koga as Shino Aki Hidenori Takahashi as Hikawa Genkirou Nao Toyama as Kawasegawa Eiko Haruki Ishiya as Rokuonji Tsurayuki

Let’s see the release date of the seventh episode of the series Remake Our Life.

Remake Our Life Episode 7 Release Date:

The seventh episode of the series Remake Our Life will be released on 21st August 2021. The first episode of the series Remake Our Life was released on 3rd July 2021.

If we get any other update about the series Remake Our Life, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Remake Our Life.

Remake Our Life Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Remake Our Life below.

