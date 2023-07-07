Redo of Healer Season 2 Release Date, Cast Member, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

Redo of Healer is a Dark Fantasy series based on a Japanese Manga novel of the same name, which Rui Tsukiyo wrote. The novel then gets serialized by the director Takuya Asaoka and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The first season of The Redo of Healer was released on 13th January 2021, and the makers have shared the news that the Redo of Healer is ready for its renewal for season 2.

Thus, in this article, we will share all the essential information about Redo of Healer Season 2, including its IMDb rating, storyline, release date, etc.

Firstly, if we talk about the IMDb rating of such a fantasy drama series is 6.4 out of 10, which shows the average rating for the series.

Now, let’s start discussing the series Redo of Healer season 5 by knowing the list of characters for the same.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Cast Member:

Redo of Healer is an Anime series with a 6.7 IMDb rating star and has all the good characters. As it is an animation-based series, it has a voice artist, and there is a rare possibility of changing the list of voice artists.

The main reason is that if the voice artist is replaced with any other one, it directly impacts the show’s popularity and the particular characters.

So, here we have shared the list of all the voice-over artists who performed nicely in season 1 and will be part of season 2.

Yuya Hozumi as Keyaru

Shizuka Ishigami as Setsuna

Ayano Shibuya as Flare Arlgrande Jioral

Natsuki Aikawa as Kureha Clyret

Natsumi Takamori as Eve Reese

Tetsu Inada as Bullet

Minami Tsuda as Norn Clatalissa Jioral

Mami Fujita as Blade

Reiou Tsuchida as Karman

Asuka Nishi as Anna

Naomi Kusumi as Redra Gordoman

Ryotaro Okiayu as Trist Organ

Yasuaki Takumi(Male) as Leonard

Eri Akiyama(Female) as Leonard

Takaya Hashi as Proum Jioral

This is yet the predicted list of the characters, and you will only get the final news once the makes make any further announcements regarding season 2.

Redo of Healer Series Storyline Overview:

Redo of Healer is a famous dark fantasy anime series, released season 1 on the 13th of January 2021, and the makers have announced the happening of the Redo of Healter season 2.

The series starts with its leading character, Keyaru, who has a magical healing ability. Still, he is not aware of his power, so he has to suffer a lot from sexual abuse and torture from other people.

Afterward, he realized his hidden magical healing ability and decided to take revenge by doing constant healing. Also, as the series progresses, we see that Keyaru is started becoming a more strong personality.

He starts to take his steps, and at the end of season 1, Keyarga feels that he finally started taking care of his girlfriend, and he stands by her and protects her from every single problem.

Still, he wants revenge from the Bullet, as he believes he will only get complete satisfaction once he takes revenge against all those who have misbehaved with others.

Now, after watching such a fantastic ending for the Redo of Healer season 1, the viewers eagerly await its season 2.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Expected Storyline:

After watching the tremendous ending for the Redo of Healer season 1, the viewers are calmly waiting for its upcoming season, which will first release in 2022. Still, the date was delayed due to an incomplete production project.

But still, based on the Redo of the Healer series season 1 ending scene, we can predict the storyline for its upcoming season. So, for season 2, we expect that Keyaru is all set to take his revenge with Bullet, and also, there is a chance that Keyaru increased his healing ability to take revenge, and anything could happen.

But this is all we have thought; the actual storyline will only be disclosed by the time of the official announcement; till that time, keep waiting and watch for the latest updates.

Redo of Healer Season 2 List of Episodes:

At the present moment, we have yet to get any further information for the Redo of Healer season 2, but there might be a possibility that season 2 will also have 12 episodes, just like season 1.

And up to that time, here we are sharing with you the list of episodes for the Redo of Healer season 1, along with the list of titles through which one can quickly get an idea about the entire storyline.

Episode 01: “The Healer Starts Over!”

Episode 02: “The Healer Ruins Princess Flare!”

Episode 03: “The Healer Buys a Slave!”

Episode 04: “The Healer Acquires Setsuna!”

Episode 05: “The Healer Finds a New Toy!”

Episode 06: “The Healer Sheds Blood and Tears!”

Episode 07: “The Healer Executes Justice!”

Episode 08: “The Healer Meets the Demon Lord!”

Episode 09: “The Healer Takes Revenge for a Meal!”

Episode 10: “The Healer Becomes a Single, Lovely Flower!”

Episode 11: “The Healer is Troubled by Norn’s Brutality!”

Episode 12: “The Healer Starts a New Journey!”

Redo of Healer Season 2 Release Date:

Firstly, the creators announced that the Redo of Healer Season 2 would be released in 2022, but now due to some obstacles, the release date has been delayed, and the creators have yet to share any new date for releasing the Redo of Healer Season 2.

We hope the Redo of Healer season 2 will be released by the end of 2023.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 2?

Redo of Healer is one of the awaited series whose season 2 is yet to come, so we cannot share any exact information for the Redo of Healer season 2.

But the viewers can watch the Redo of Healer season 1 on the HiDive streaming platform by purchasing its subscription.

FAQs:

Is Keyaru a Good Guy?

Keyaru, the leading character of the series, is a very kind-hearted personality at the start of the series. Still, as he gets his healing ability, he is all set to take revenge on all those characters who have misused his goodness and sexually abused him.

Does Keyaru Love Kureha?

Keyaru starts the care for Kureha, and he wants to spend his entire life with her.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Trailer:

We are still awaiting updates regarding the trailer release date of Redo of Healer Season 2 because the product might be ongoing, and we have no further details.

Until then, you can watch the trailer for Redo of Healer Season 1, whose link is already shared.

Final Words:

Redo of Healer is a Dark Fantasy series with an average IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10. The makers have created a unique storyline for the series, mainly focusing on the main character Keyaru, and their hidden healing magic ability. Not only that, but the creators had given an excellent end to the series season 1, and after that, the makers also annouced about season 2 and shared that it will be released in 2022.

But somehow, the release date of the series season 2 is delayed, and the fans are still waiting for its season 2. And, as per our assumption, the makers will release season 2 by early 2024, still until any final confirmation from the side of the makers, we are unable to share any confirmed uses related to the same.

Readers will enjoy our articles and get satisfactory information about every series and season.