Raja Raja Chora Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Raja Raja Chora is a Telugu film. The film Raja Raja Chora includes comedy and crime. We expect that the film Raja Raja Chora will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the film Raja Raja Chora.

Raja Raja Chora:

The Telugu film Raja Raja Chora was directed by Hasith Goli. Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad produced the film Raja Raja Chora.

The film Raja Raja Chora stars Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunaina, and Ravi Babu. Veda Raman Sankaran did the cinematography of the film Raja Raja Chora. It was edited by Viplav Nyshadam.

Vivek Sagar gave the music in the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora. The Telugu film Raja Raja Chora was made under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

If we get any other update about the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora.

Raja Raja Chora Cast:

Find the cast of the film Raja Raja Chora below.

Sree Vishnu as Bhaskar Sunaina as Vidya Tanikella Bharani as Ghanapati Ajay Ghosh Vasu Inturi Megha Akash as Sanjana Ravi Babu as William Reddy Srikanth Iyyengar Gangavva Kadambari Kiran

Let’s see the release date of the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora.

Raja Raja Chora Release Date:

The film Raja Raja Chora is just released today on 19th August 2021. It was released in the Telugu language.

The film Raja Raja Chora will also arrive on the OTT platform Zee5. The shooting of the film Raja Raja Chora was started earlier in 2020. But it was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was resumed in October 2020.

Let’s see the trailer of the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora.

Raja Raja Chora Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the Telugu film Raja Raja Chora below.

