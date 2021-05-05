Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a superhero television series. The series Raising Dion includes Sci-Fi, adventure, and family drama.

Netflix renewed the second season of the series Raising Dion in January 2020. The series Raising Dion is based on a comic book of 2015 and a short film named Raising Dion by Dennis Liu.

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date

The series Raising Dion features the story of a woman, Nicole. She raises her son named Dion. Her husband Mark died, and she is a single mother.

Carol Barbee created the series, Raising Dion. Kris Bowers gave the music in the series Raising Dion. Carol Barbee, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu, Seith Mann, Michael B. Jordan, and Michael Green were the executive producers of the series Raising Dion.

Robert F. Phillips, Edward Ricourt, and Juanita Diana Feeney produced the series, Raising Dion. Armando Salas and Peter Flinckenberg completed the cinematography of the series Raising Dion.

The series Raising Dion was edited by James D. Wilcox, Scott James Wallace, Elisa R. Cohen, and William Yeh.

The series Raising Dion was completed under Fixed Mark Productions, MACRO, and Outlier Society Productions.

Let’s see the cast of the series Raising Dion Season 2.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast:

Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills Michael B. Jordan as Mark Warren Gavin Munn as Jonathan King Donald Paul as Mr. Anthony Fry Matt Lewis as Mr. Campbell Moriah Brown as Willa Diana Chiritescu as Jill Noonan Kylen Davis as Malik Dana Gourrier as Tessa Deirdre Lovejoy as Charlotte Tuck

Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the second season of the series Raising Dion is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Raising Dion.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Raising Dion Season 2.

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect Raising Dion Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. The first season of the series Raising Dion was released on 4th October 2019 on Netflix.

