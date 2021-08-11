Quentin Tarantino Promised to Never Give Money To His Mother Earned From Movies

Recently, Quentin Tarantino said that he will never give money to his mother – Connie McHugh, from his acting career.

Quentin Tarantino appeared on The Moment with Brian Koppelman podcast. There, he said that he had promised never to give a single penny to Connie McHugh, his mother from his acting career.

He said it because she yelled at him for screenplays in school instead of studying. Quentin Tarantino talked with Koppelman, who is the host, and said that his school teachers reviewed his screenwriting in class and tried to connect with his mother, who tried to scold him for that.

Quentin Tarantino said that she was shouting at me and said that his writing career is over. At that time, Quentin Tarantino said, that Ok lady, when he becomes a successful writer, she will never get any money from his success.

Quentin Tarantino also said that she will get nothing, there will be no house, and there will be no vacation for her. Quentin Tarantino is an American film director, producer, screenwriter, author, actor, and film critic.

Quentin Tarantino was born on 27th March 1963. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S. Quentin Tarantino has received many awards.

He has received Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, Saturn Award, etc. He was nominated for Grammy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Raspberry Awards, Stinkers Bad Movie Awards, etc.

Quentin Tarantino has directed many films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Death Proof, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill: Volume 1, and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Quentin Tarantino also appeared in many films such as Eddie Presley, Pulp Fiction, The Coriolis Effect, Reservoir Dogs, Sleep with Me, Four Rooms, From Dusk till Dawn, God Said Ha, Planet Terror, She’s Funny That Way, etc.

