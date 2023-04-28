Queenmaker Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Queenmaker is a South Korean drama series around business, power, and politics. Moon Ji-Young penned the series, and Oh jin-Seok served as the director. Netflix, the OTT Giant, released the first episode of Queenmaker on April 14, 2023. And since then, fans have been expecting the second season of The Queenmaker.

Now, it is up to the showrunner and streaming services whether they will bring Queenmaker Season 2 or the audience will have to satisfy with the first season of this South Korean political drama, ‘Queenmaker.’

However, before we come to any concrete conclusion, let’s first understand the summary of the Queenmaker Season 1 and the possible release date of the second installment.

Will There Be Another Season of Queenmaker?

The renewal of a movie or series largely depends upon the show’s popularity and audience acceptance. Regarding the Queenmaker Season 1 popularity, the show has received 7.9 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. Also, the audience praised the core concept and screenplay of the show. Therefore, fans’ eagerness about the sequel of Queenmaker is genuine.

However, at the time of writing this article, it’s been a few weeks since Netflix released Queenmakers Season 1, and fans have already started demanding the second block of the story. But it’s still too early for the creators to comment on the renewal of the Queenmaker series.

Queenmaker Season 2 Release Date

As mentioned above, commenting on the return of the Queenmaker Series is quite difficult, as the show was released a couple of days ago. The Queenmaker Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 14, 2023.

Still, if we look at the show’s popularity, the Queenmaker series has already made its space into the top ten list of 45 countries. In addition, Korean dramas have already set high standards, and over the past couple of years, the Korean industry has given some of the best K-Dramas. In that regard, there are chances that the makers may return with the Queenmaker Season 2. They may bring more intense political drama and suspense to entertain the audience than in the first season.

Queenmaker Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Netflix’s latest release, ‘Queenmaker’ has been rewarded with many fans’ approval and positive response. The storyline revolves around Hwang Do-hee (Kim Hee-ae), a former member of a conglomerate group’s future strategy planning office, ‘Eunsung.’ Later, she met with Oh Seung-Sook (Moon So-ri), a lawyer who works for human rights.

Together they worked to be a part of the election board and reveal the dirty politics of the popular politicians. The first season has enjoyed the audience and left many questions unanswered. So fans are now assuming the second installment of Queenmaker.

The first season includes some of the best actors and actresses, such as Seo Yi-sook, Kim Tae-hoon, Ryu Soo-young, Ok Ja-yeon, and more. Read the following section to understand the Queenmaker Season 2 cast members better.

Queenmaker Season 2 Cast Members

Since Netflix has dropped one of the best political dramas in the Korean Industry, ‘Queenmaker Season 2.’ fans are eager to know about the star cast who performed in the first season. At the moment, the officials have not revealed the future of the Queenmaker Season 2. So here is the list of cast members of the Queenmakers Season 1.

If and when the showrunners release the second part of Queenmaker, the following cast members will surely return.

Kim Hee-ae as Hwang Do-hee

Ryu Soo-young as Baek Jae-min

Seo Yi-sook as Son Young-sim

Moon So-ri as Oh Seung-sook

Kim Sae-byuk as Eun Chae-ryeong

Jin Kyung as Seo Min-jeong

Ok Ja-yeon as Guk Ji-yeon

Kim Ho-jung as Lee Cha-sun

Seo Eun-ah as Seon-young

Lee Geung-young as Carl Yoon

Kim Tae-hoon as Ma Joong-seok

Yoon Ji-Hye as Eun Seo-Jin

Han Chae-Kyung as Han I-Seul

Park Sun-Young as Employee

Lee Kyoung-Young as Carl Yoon

Kim Byung-Ok as Yang Sun-Dong

Won Tae-Min as Soon-Ho

Kim Min-A as Han Jae-I

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Queenmaker Season 2?

Currently, we are out of luck. Since the makers have yet to announce the final confirmation about the Queenmaker Season 2, the number of episodes can not be identified.

Still, if we look at the previous season, there were eleven episodes in the first. And, probably, Queenmaker Season 2 will also bring approximately ten to twelve episodes.

Where To Watch Queenmaker Season 2?

On April 14, 2023, the OTT Giant Netflix released one of the most iconic South Korean dramas, ‘Queenmaker Season 1.’ the show is all about business, corruption, and politics.

Overall, the show has received good approval from the audience. However, if you haven’t seen the first installment of The Queenmaker, you can stream it on the Netflix platform. All the episodes are available on Netflix to binge-watch the season.

Queenmaker Season 2 Production Team

It will be unjust to conclude this blog post without mentioning the due credits of the Queenmaker Season 1 crew members.

People often only know about a movie’s main star cast and overall storyline, but only a few know about the people behind the cameras.

Moon-Ji-young is the writer of Queenmaker Season 1. Where else, Oh Jin-seok served as the director of the movie. Other than that, Yoo Deok-geun and Kim Jin-kyu are the series’ executive producers.

Queenmaker Season 1 episodes are 65 to 70 minutes long, and we can also expect the same running time from the second installment.

Queenmaker Season 2 Trailer Release Updates

It’s been a few days since The Queenmaker Season 1 was aired on Netflix. Therefore, the showrunners have not announced the release dates for the upcoming installments.

Still, here we have added Queenmaker Season 1 trailer so you can get surface-level information about the series.

Bottom Lines

Queenmaker Season 1 is the complete package of politics, power, and drama. And the show has successfully performed on Netflix. Therefore, fans eagerly await the news about the Queenmakers Season 2. Hopefully, the showrunners may bring more drama, twists, and turns into the second part of Queenmaker.

Whenever the showrunners reveal further information about the Queenmakers Season 2, we will add them here. Till then, enjoy the first season on the Netflix originals and drop your valuable suggestions in the comment box.