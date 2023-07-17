Poker Face Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Rian Johnson’s one of the most influential drama series, Poker Face starring beautiful Natasha Lyonne, proved that murder mystery, crime, and comedy could exist together. This American crime drama series premiered on Peacock streaming services on January 26, 2023. Fans are fortunate enough that the showrunners have confirmed the renewal of the Poker Face for a second season.



The Poker Face series was created and developed by famous American filmmaker Rian Craig Johnson. In addition, The Poker Face Season 1 has received 7.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which shows the green light for the show’s renewal.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about the upcoming seasons of Poker Face. We have provided the renewal status, possible release dates, cast members, and trailer updates for Poker Face Season 2.

Poker Face Season 2 Release Date

The show makers released the first installment of Poker Face on January 26, 2023, and since it was released on the Peacock streaming platform, fans are highly excited to know about the further releases of the show.

If you are one of those who are looking for the official release date for the second season of Poker Face, then let me clarify that it’s been just a few months since the makers released the first season, and the second season may need some time to be released for the second season.

However, the creators have confirmed that the show has many stories to tell, and Poker Face will return for the second season. So the fans have to wait till the official confirmation.

Poker Face Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Rian Johnson’s Poker Face is one of the most highly anticipated drama series that revolves around a thriller murder mystery. The show has featured Natasha Lyonne in the lead role of Charlie Cale, who has internal powers to tell when people lie and deny the truth.



As the story continues, we see Charlie Cale, who works in a casino, travel across the United States to escape from a casino head following the death suspect. However, Charlie’s travel helps her to meet numerous characters, and they all fix the mishaps very well.

Apart from the lead characters, the Poker Face has also featured many talented artists. It includes Adrien Brody, who plays the role of a casino manager named Sterling Frost Jr., Megan Suri (Sara), Colton Ryan (Jed), Chelsea Frei (Dana), Danielle Macdonald (Mandy Boyle), and many others.

The following section provides a complete list of cast members, episodes, and trailer updates for the second season of the Poker Face drama series. Read this article till the end to get complete information about Poker Face Season 2.

Poker Face Season 2 Cast Members

The Poker Face is one of the most entertaining crime-comedy drama series that have featured many talented artists. Unfortunately, the cast member’s name is yet to be announced for the second season of Poker Face.

However, we have provided a list of cast members for the Poker Face Season 1. The following actors and actresses may return for Poker Face Season 2.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale

Dascha Polanco as Natalie Hill

Adrien Brody as Sterling Frost Jr

Benjamin Bratt as Cliff LeGrand

Noah Segan as Sheriff Parker

Megan Suri as Sara

Hong Chau as Marge

Ron Perlman as Sterling Frost

Chloë Sevigny as Ruby Ruin

Colton Ryan as Jed

Chelsea Frei as Dana

Brandon Micheal Hall as Damian

John Ratzenberger as Abe

Nicholas Cirillo as Gavin

Lil Rel Howery as Taffy Boyle

Larry Brown as George Boyle

Shane Paul McGhie as Hanky T. Pickins (Austin)

Danielle Macdonald as Mandy Boyle

Apart from the cast, as mentioned above, we might also see some new faces besides the form in Poker Face Season 2.

Poker Face Season 2 Episodes Titles List

The show makers have not announced the official episode titles for the second season of the Poker Face series.



Still, here we have added a complete list of Poker Face Season 1 episode titles.

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 01 – Dead Man’s Hand

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 02 – The Night Shift

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 03 – The Stall

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 04 – Rest In Metal

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 05 – Time of The Monkey

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 06 – Exit Stage Death

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 07 – The Future of The Sport

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 08 – The Orpheus Syndrome

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 09 – Escape From Shit Mountain

Poker Face Season 1 Episode 10 – The Hook

Where To Watch Poker Face Season 2?

Rian Johnson’s latest release, Poker Face, is a complete set of crime-murder mystery and comedy dramas. The lead character, Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), has gathered much love and affection from the audience and critics.

These guys know Poker Face best, so I'll let them describe it to you. pic.twitter.com/vpnR8TB8VZ — Peacock (@peacock) January 28, 2023

Poker Face runs only one season, and if you haven’t watched yet, head to the Peacock networks and binge-watch the whole season. If and when the showrunner releases Poker Face Season 2, it will premier on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Poker Face Season 2?

As of now, no official information has been announced for the upcoming season of Poker Face. The official release date has yet to be confirmed, and the number of episodes has not been made public yet.



Still, there are some chances that makers will drop eight episodes in the second season of Poker Face.

Poker Face Season 2 Makers Team

We often appreciate an actor’s performance, but we undervalue the hard work and dedication of the team members who worked behind the cameras. Poker Face perfectly combines crime, thriller, mystery, and comedy altogether. The series was created and developed by famous American filmmaker Rian Johnson.

Need the next Poker Face episode to speed on over here already 🏎 💨 pic.twitter.com/quPnHJCf4i — Peacock (@peacock) February 15, 2023

In addition, Nena Rodrigue, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, and Iain B. MacDonald served as the show’s executive producers. Also, Steve Yedlin, Jaron Presant, and Christine Ng worked as cinematographers.

Poker Face Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Poker Face is an American crime-thriller drama series. The show was created and developed by famous American filmmaker Rian Johnson. Currently, the show runs for one season only, and fans eagerly await the second run of Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face.



The makers have not shared the official release date for the Poker Face Season 2. In addition, the WGA strike may further delay the production process for Poker Face Season 2. We expect it to be released by the end of 2024. So, for now, enjoy the first season of The Poker Face and comment down your thought and opinions about the show.

Poker Face Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to say a word about the official release date of Poker Face Season 2. Moreover, the official teaser trailer is also unavailable for Poker Face Season 2.

However, we have provided a teaser trailer link for the Poker Face Season 1. Click on the link above to get a brief idea of the show’s concept.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here is the conclusion of this blog post. Poker Face is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding drama series surrounded by crime, mystery, thriller, and light-hearted comedy.

Poker Face has all the potential to release for further seasons, and not only that, but the show makers have already stated that the storyline has a lot more suspense and thriller that needs to be published. But unfortunately, no official announcement for the Poker Face Season 2 has been made.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates of your favorite shows. Once the show makers drop the official release date for the second installment of Poker Face, we will update you with the latest information. Till then, read out our articles and website to get in-depth details.