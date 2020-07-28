Pokémon Go allows you to participate in raids without leaving home

Niantic



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The coronavirus crisis have many people in their houses and Pokémon Go, the mobile game that consists precisely of going outside to hunt Pokémon, has a solution so that you can continue playing.

Niantic, the company behind the successful augmented reality game announced on April 15 that the game has been adapted to the new situation stemming from COVID-19 and will now feature remote raids that will allow it to engage in battles with other players without leaving home. To date, to participate in raids you had to go outside to the location of a Pokémon gym to fight there with other players. Raids allow players to take on and take control of an especially powerful Pokémon (Legendary Pokémon).

To remotely access raids by Pokémon Go You will need a new “remote raid pass” with which you can go to a gym near your home where the raids are active. These passes will be sold in a pack that will cost 1 Pokemon (the in-game currency), but Niantic does not specify how much each pack includes.

At the moment, Niantic has not said when these new features will be launched, but according to the videogames site Heavy, the company has already sent an email to users of Pokémon Go to warn you that you will be activating remote raids shortly and explaining how they work.

These new Pokémon Go features come a month after the company announced that it would update the game’s features to make it easier for the user to play individually and indoors in the face of the growing pandemic. The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, and as of March 13, it has infected more than 2 million people and caused more than 137,000 deaths worldwide.

14 things you might not know about Pokémon [fotos] To see photos