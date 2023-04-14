On My Block Season 5 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Having fun with close friends on various games and watching movies has its importance, and when it comes to a movie or television series, what can be the most delightful genre other than teen drama and comedy? Hey guys, we are back again with one of the most entertaining and pleasant series, ‘On My Block.’

Many of you may hear about this comedy-drama series. For those who haven’t watched the series yet, let me tell you about the popularity of the On My Block season by stating the international ratings of this series. On My Block has gathered 8 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. Besides that, when fans constantly demand the series’ upcoming seasons, the show has won millions of hearts.

In this blog post, you will find the On My Block Season 5 release date, the cast members, a summary of the storyline, and trailer updates.

On My Block Season 4 goes to the future by looking to the past. The final season is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/q4LqvGwny8 — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Stick to this article until the end to get better knowledge about On My Block Season 5, and then decide on your own whether it is worth watching.

Is On My Block Season 5 Coming on Netflix?

Before directly looking for the release date for On My Block Season 5, let’s first understand whether the series will return on Netflix for the fifth installment. On October 4, 2021, Netflix dropped the fourth season of the American teen comedy-drama, On My Block. And from then onwards, many fans started believing that the fourth installment was the last block of the series, which is undoubtedly true.

It’s been over two and a half years since the showrunner revealed nothing about On My Block Season 5. But wait a minute! Do you think the On My Block series should have a spin-off season? Then you are lucky enough to have ‘Freeridge.’ a spin-off season of On My Block. The Freeridge was aired on February 2, 2023, with cast members like, Bryana Salz, Ciara Riley, Monterroso Mejia, etc.

On My Block Season 5 Release Date

As discussed above, the makers have released a spin-off season for the On My Block series, i.e., ‘Freeridge.’ but when it comes to a fully dedicated season for On My Block, the showrunners have not mentioned anything.

As of now, On My Block runs four seasons between March 2018 to October 2021, and even after surpassing almost two years, no official announcement has ever been made regarding the fifth installment of the On My Block series.

On My Block Season 5 Brief Summary – Spoilers Follow

Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft are the creators of one of the most astonishing teen comedy-drama series on Netflix, ‘On My Block.’ The storyline revolves around teenage friends Cesar, Jamal, Ruby, and Monse. They all went through some life-shaping incidences like, love, relationships, parties, alcohol, drugs, and so on.

The first season of On My Block was released on March 16, 2018, displaying a formation of relationships among the characters. However, not everything went as per the plans. The friends also deal with a lot of misunderstandings and cold wars, but eventually, in the fourth season, Cesar and Monse make their way to end up their rivalry.

Apart from this, On My Block is full of comedy, drama, drugs, deaths, and distress among the lead characters. The fourth and final season was aired on October 4, 2021, with ten episodes. And the last episode was titled ‘The Last Chapter.’ so, as of now, the fifth season is in the dust.

On My Block Season 5 Cast Members

The On My Block Series has featured some of the most versatile actors and actresses, including Sierra Capri, Emilio Rivera, Diego Tinoco, etc. In this section, we have added a list of cast members of On My Block Season 4.

Sierra Capri as Monsé Finnie

Jason Genao as Ruben “Ruby” Martinez Jr.

Emilio Rivera as Chivo

Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine Flores

Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz

Ada Luz Pla as Cuchillos

Mallory James Mahoney as Ainsley Riches

Peggy Blow as Marisol Martinez

Ronni Hawk as Olivia

Brett Gray as Jamal Turner

Jahking Guillory as Latrelle

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Kendra

Gilberto Ortiz as Cuete

Ian Casselberry as Ray

Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez

Eric Neil Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez

Danny Ramirez as Mario Martinez

Andrea Cortés as Isabel

Kylie Samaniego as Luisa Martinez

Reggie Austin as Monty Finnie

Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne Turner

Nikki Rodriguez as Vero

Angela Gibbs as Rosé Westbrook

Shoshana Bush as Amber

Julio Macias as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz

On My Block Season 5 Production Team

Since the release of On My Block Season 1, fans have praised the efforts and dedication of the cast and makers team. Nothing can be achieved without the support of the people behind the cameras.

Similarly, nowadays, if the On My Block series is breaking all the records, the same credits go to those who have written, directed, and produced this phenomenal teen comedy-drama series.

The overall storyline was created by writers like Lauren Lungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez. They have also served as the executive producers along with Jamie Dooner. Moreover, the cinematography was done by professionals like Joe Kessler, Eric Koretz, Kris Denton, Steve Gainer, and Tarin Anderson.

Where To Watch On My Block Season 5?

The releases for On My Block season 5 are still in a dilemma, and the show will probably not return for the fifth season on Netflix.

However, if you haven’t watched the previous seasons of On My Block, you can stream it on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, etc.

FAQs

Who Is The Strongest In On My Block

Jason Genao, who played the role of Ruben Martinez Jr, a.k.a ‘Ruby,’ is considered the strongest throughout the On My Block series.

Is On My Block Worth Watching?

In 2018, the ‘OTT Giant’ Netflix released a list of its most binged shows. This American teen drama, ‘On My Block,’ ranked top. The show is a complete package of teen drama, comedy, emotions, fights between the characters, and love triangles. The On My Block series is worth watching.

Is On My Block OK For Kids?

Certainly not. Initially, the show runs with a general and sweet scenario, but when the story progresses, a lot of explicit content, drugs, shooting deaths, and sex talks get placed.

On My Block Season 5 Trailer Release

Currently, Netflix has not officially confirmed On My Block Season 5. Therefore, the trailer is unavailable on YouTube or any other OTT platforms.

Even though, if the showrunners release the trailer or any other information about On My Block Season 5, we will add them here. So for better understanding, keep refreshing this article.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all for now. On My Block is an American teen drama comedy. With such deep conversations, relations, and counterparts, the show drives the viewers to binge-watch all seasons. The storyline, camera presence of the actors, chemistries between the characters, and cinematography are enough to show how a teen comedy-drama can become a fan’s favorite.

Finally, this article has helped you to know about the On My Block Season 5 release date, cast, storyline, etc. Drop your valuable suggestions, opinions, and thoughts about the series, and keep reading our blog post to get more information about your favorite series and shows.