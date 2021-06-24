On My Block Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

On My Block is a television series. The fourth season of the series On My Block was officially confirmed on 29th January 2021.

The fourth season of the series On My Block will be the final season of the series On My Block. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series On My Block.

On My Block Season 4:

On My Block is an American television series. It includes teen comedy-drama. Three seasons of the series On My Block are already released.

The series On My Block got a very positive response from the audience. The series On My Block has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series On My Block follows the story of four teens. The series On My Block is set in Freeridge. Freeridge is a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

Four teens meet at a high school and at there, they find their lifelong friendship. There is a very interesting and worth watching story in the series On My Block.

Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez created the series On My Block. Dee directed the series On My Block.

The series On My Block starring Sierra Capri, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, Peggy Blow, Jason Genao, Diego Tinoco, and Julio Macias.

Kovas was the composer in the series On My Block. The series On My Block is available to watch on the OTT platform in two languages; English and Spanish.

The series On My Block was executively produced by Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez. The series On My Block was produced by Jamie Dooner, Arlyn Richardson, Robert Sudduth, and Hal Olofsson.

Joe Kessler, Tarin Anderson, and Tommy Maddox-Upshaw completed the cinematography of the series On My Block. Each episodes’ length of the series On My Block ranges between 23 to 36 minutes.

The series On My Block was made under Crazy Cat Lady Productions. Netflix distributed the series On My Block. The series On My Block has received Teen Choice Award.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the fourth season of the series On My Block. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

The first and the second season of the series On My Block includes ten episodes. The third season of the series On My Block includes eight episodes.

All three seasons of the series On My Block are available to watch on the famous OTT platform Netflix. The fourth and final season of the series On My Block will also be released on the same platform Netflix.

The first season of the series On My Block was directed by Lauren Iungerich, Steven Tsuchida, and Ryan Shiraki. It was written by Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez, Lauren Iungerich, Robert Sudduth, Jamie Uyeshiro, Adam Starks, and Francesca Gailes.

The series On My Block Season 2 was written by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Christopher Encell, Jamie Uyeshiro, Sonia Kharkar, and Adam Starks. It was directed by Lauren Iungerich, Ryan Shiraki, Jeremy Haft, and Erica Watson.

The third season of the series On My Block was directed by Lauren Iungerich, Valerie Finkel, Jeremy Haft, and Ryan Shiraki. It was written by Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez, Christopher Encell, Jamie Uyeshiro, Sonia Kharkar, and Auriel Rudnick.

The production of the series On My Block Season 4 was started in March 2021. It is expected to complete in few months.

We expect that the production of the fourth and the final season of the series On My Block will complete in summer 2021. Also, it seems that the post-production for the upcoming season of the series On My Block will take around four to six months.

The series On My Block is a fanatic American television series and it is one of the most popular series on Netflix.

If we get any update about the series On My Block Season 4, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the fourth season of the series On My Block.

On My Block Season 4 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the fourth and the final season of the series On My Block.

Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie Brett Gray as Jamal Turner Jason Genao as Ruben – Ruby – Martinez Jr. Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz Julio Macias as Oscar – Spooky – Diaz Peggy Blow as Marisol Martinez – Abuelita Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine Flores Emilio Rivera as Chivo Paula Garces as Geny Martinez Eric Neil Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez Reggie Austin as Monty Finnie Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne Turner Raushanah Simmons as Mrs. Turner Angela Gibbs as Rose Westbrook Ada Luz Pla as Cuete Ian Casselberry as Ray Gilberto Ortiz as Cuete Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Kendra

Let’s talk about the release date of the series On My Block Season 4.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of the fourth and the final season of the series On My Block is not declared yet. If it releases, we will add it here.

The series On My Block was renewed for the fourth season on 29th January 2021. So, we expect that the series On My Block Season 4 will be released in mid-2022 or late 2022.

The first season of the series On My Block will be released on 16th March 2018. All the ten episodes of the series On My Block were released on the same day on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

The series On My Block Season 2 was released on 29th March 2019 on the OTT platform Netflix. The third season of the series On My Block was released on 11th March 2020 on the same OTT platform Netflix.

It seems that the fourth and final season of the series On My Block is under production. There is no update about the storyline of the upcoming season of the series On My Block.

It seems that the story of the third season of the series On My Block will be continued in the series On My Block. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series On My Block.

On My Block Season 4 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series On My Block Season 4 is not released yet. If we get any update about the trailer of the fourth and the final season of the series On My Block, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the announcement of the series On My Block Season 4. It was released on 30th January 2021 by Netflix. The series On My Block is available to watch on Netflix.

