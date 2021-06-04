No Sudden Move Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

No Sudden Move is an American film. It is a period crime thriller film. There is no update about the sequel to the film No Sudden Move.

No Sudden Move All We Know So Far

The film No Sudden Move was set in Detroit in 1955. The film No Sudden Move follows a group of small-time criminals.

They get hired to steal a document. But later, their plan went wrong, and they try to find who hired them.

The film No Sudden Move was directed by Steven Soderbergh. It was produced by Casey Silver. The film No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon.

David Holmes composed the music in the film No Sudden Move. Steven Soderbergh did the cinematography of the film No Sudden Move, and it was edited by the same.

The film No Sudden Move was made under Warner Bros. Pictures. HBO Max distributed the film No Sudden Move. The running time of the film No Sudden Move is 90 minutes.

The shooting of the film No Sudden Move was about to start on 1st April 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No Sudden Move Cast:-

Don Cheadle as Curt Goynes Benicio del Toro as Ronald Russo David Harbour as Matt Wertz Amy Seimetz as Mary Wertz Jon Hamm as Joe Finney Matt Damon Craig Grant Noah Jupe Brendan Fraser as Jones Bill Duke Frankie Shaw Julia Fox as Vanessa Capelli Ray Liotta as Frank Capelli Kieran Culkin as Charley Byron Bowers

No Sudden Move Release Date:

The film No Sudden Move will be released on 18th June 2021 in Tribeca. It was released on 1st July 2021 in the United States.

No Sudden Move Trailer:

