Nisekoi Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Nisekoi: False Love is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Naoshi Komi. The anime series Nisekoi includes romance and comedy.

The series Nisekoi has received a very positive response from critics. It is one of the popular anime series.

The series Nisekoi is not renewed for the third season yet. But we expect that it will soon be renewed. It seems that in the third season of the series, Nisekoi will also receive a positive response from the audience.

The series Nisekoi is also available on Crunchyroll. You can also watch the popular anime series Nisekoi on the OTT platform Netflix.

Nisekoi Season 3:

Nisekoi is an anime television series, and it is an adaption of the manga series titled Nisekoi, which was written and illustrated by Naoshi Komi.

The series Nisekoi is full of romance and comedy. There is a very interesting story in the anime series Nisekoi.

The series Nisekoi has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It is an animated television series and ran for two seasons, and maybe the third season will soon be released.

The complete name of the anime series Nisekoi is Nisekoi: False Love. The series Nisekoi follows the story of the inheritor to a Yakuza Family who has to be in a relationship with the girl who is the daughter of the head of a gangster family.

He has to be in a relationship with her in order to avoid the gang war. The series Nisekoi was directed by Akiyuki Shinbo, Naoyuki Tatsuwa, Kosuke Hirota, Taro Kubo, Kazuki Ohashi, Yukihiro Miyamoto, Hitomi Ezoe, Sumito Sasaki, Yuki Yase, Kenjiro Okada, Midori Yoshizawa, Takashi Kawabata, Eiichi Kuboyama, Shuji Miyahara, and Hajime Otani.

The series Nisekoi was written by Yukito Kizawa, Muneo Nakamoto, Naoshi Komi, Miku Oshima, Fuyashi Tou, and Akiyuki Shinbo.

The series Nisekoi was produced by Ryu Hashimoto, Yohei Hayashi, Tatsuya Ishikawa, Atsuhiro Iwakami, Kozue Kaneniwa, Mitsutoshi Kubota, Hiro Maruyama, Hiroyuki Okino, Kazumasa Sanjoba, Takao Shimazaki, Fumihiro Tanaka, Akiko Yodo, and Miku Oshima.

Tomoki Kikuya, Kakeru Ishihama, and Naoki Chiba composed the music in the series Nisekoi. Rei Egami did the cinematography of the series Nisekoi.

Ken Naito and Yukihiro Watanabe gave the art direction in the series Nisekoi. The art department of the series Nisekoi was handled by Izumi Takizawa, Takuma Mochizuki, Ryo Aizawa, Morihito Ohara, Makoto Ota, Toshiyuki Fujisawa, Takaomi Kanasaki, Hiroko Kazui, Akitoshi Yokoyama, Takashi Kawabata, Naoshi Komi, Noriyuki Abe, Naoyuki Tatsuwa, Yuki Yase, Kazuya Shiotsuki, Takayuki Inagaki, Eiichi Kuboyama, Hidetoshi Namura, Mitsutoshi Sato, Jun’ichi Takaoka, and Hajime Otani.

There is no official update about the cast of the third season of the anime series Nisekoi. The third season of the series Nisekoi is not officially announced yet.

The anime series Nisekoi was made under Shaft studio. It was licensed by Madman Entertainment, Kaze UK, and Aniplex of America. The series Nisekoi was broadcast on MBS, BS 11, and Tokyo MX.

No announcement has been made about the production of the third season of the series Nisekoi. If we get any update about the production of the anime series Nisekoi, we will update it here.

Outside Japan, the anime series Nisekoi was streamed by Crunchyroll and Daisuki along with the English subtitles as well as the other languages.

The first season of the series Nisekoi contains a total of 20 episodes titled The Promise, Encounter, Two of a Kind, The Visit, Swimming, Borrowing and Lending, Rival, Happiness, Hot Springs, Lottery, Celebration, Confirmation, After School, Ordeal, Three Keys, Typhoon, Temple Festival, At the Beach, The Play, and Showtime.

It was written by Muneo Nakamoto, Yukito Kizawa, Miku Oshima, and Miku Oshima. It was directed by Takashi Kawabata, Naoyuki Tatsuwa, Sumito Sasaki, Taro Kubo, Kosuke Hirota, Kazuteru Ohashi, Yukihiro Miyamoto, Eiichi Kuboyama, Shuji Miyahara, Taro Kubo, and Hitomi Ezoe.

There is no news or update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Nisekoi. We expect that the third season of the anime series Nisekoi will include 12 episodes like the previous season.

The first season of the series Nisekoi includes a total of 20 episodes and the second season includes a total of 12 episodes.

The first season of the anime series Nisekoi contains three OVA titled Loss / Shrine Maiden, Work / Change, and Bath House / Service. It was written by Miku Oshima. It was directed by Kosuke Hirota and Naoyuki Tatsuwa.

The second season of the anime series Nisekoi includes a total of 12 episodes titled From Now On – Please Notice, Fate / Showdown, Need, Mother, Teach Me / Master Raku, Delicious, Little Sister, Magical Patissiere Kosaki / Work, Cleanup Day / Visiting the Sick, Support, I Want to Lose Weight / Good Morning, and The Search / Just Testing.

It was written by Miku Oshima, Muneo Nakamoto, Yukito Kizawa, and Yukito Kizawa. It was directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto, Kenjirou Okada, Kosuke Hirota, Taro Kubo, Midori Yoshizawa, Hitomi Ezoe, Kazuteru Ohashi, Yuki Yase, and Hajime Ootani.

The OVA of the second season is titled Honeymoon / Magical Patissiere Kosaki. It was written by Miku Oshima. It was directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto and Yuki Yase.

There is no update about the storyline of the third season of the series Nisekoi. We expect that the story of the second season of the series Nisekoi will be continued in the third season of the series Nisekoi.

At the end of the second season of the series Nisekoi, we have seen that Chitoge has feelings for Raku. Acknowledging that, Chitoge contemplates on that how they will be as fake lovers.

The locket of Raku gets back, but it is not fully repaired, and it prevents them from unlocking it. Raku’s identity makes a promise to be revealed later with Chitoge.

It ruminates the possibility of being not the promised girl. Chitoge is hoping to get the attention of Raku, and because of that, Chitoge makes contact refurbished to her appearance, but Raku fails to notice it.

Later, Raku says that he knows about the attempts of Chitoge, but after that, Raku says no to make a remark about it.

On the other side, Paula McCoy reunites with Seishiro. Seishiro is her former colleague. They reunite in a clash. And in that, Raku gets injured in the crossfire.

Paula is very disappointed by her peer’s lax lifestyle and tries to be intent on surpassing her. Later, Paula challenges Seishiro in between the match to steal a kiss from Raku.

Raku and Seishiro ensue, where Paula captures Raku. Later, Seishiro finds Paula and, after winning their match by giving an indirect kiss to Raku.

It embraces Paula and starts praising her skills. Paula talks with Seishiro before goes to America. Paula says that if she is good with Raku as her mistress’ lover.

On the other side, Raku gets an invitation from Chitoge. After that, Hana meets with her daughter and husband, and later, Raku gets appointed by Hana as her new secretary in order to test his worth as the love of her daughter.

If Raku gets successful in meeting all the expectations, she will give Chitoge and Raku a reward that includes one night stay in a premium hotel suite on the night of Christmas.

Later, Raku is feeling overwhelmed because of the tight schedule of Hana and, later, tensed because of the workload assigned to him.

At that time, Chitoge calls her mother and talks with her about their bond together as daughter and mother on Christmas Eve.

She says no to the request of her daughter because of the work schedule, and later, Raku scolds Hana for making first priority to her job over her daughter.

Hana clears all appointments, and after that, Raku talks with Hana and asks to go bond with her daughter. She gets anxious. Hana says that she has cared for her daughter always, and she is proud of her achievements, but she is in a misunderstanding that Chitoge is despising her.

Raku picks up Chitoge in order to arrange a date for her and her mother. But it is not too late because Hana is about to go to America.

Hana hears the cries of her daughter and goes back in order to reconcile with Chitoge. Raku and Chitoge see Hana at the airport. So, they clear the misunderstanding between them for staying together at the hotel at the Christmas party.

On the other side, Hana remembers the time when she sees the locket of Raku in the picture book of Chitoge.

Marika has to prepare for the math test, which is on the next day; she talks with Raku in order to get a tutoring session along with Chitoge.

Later, Marika again fails her math test, and she intentionally fails in order to tutor her again. Marika entrusts Raku, her pet parrot named Master Raku, for a day with plans to go on a trip.

But later, Marika’s pet parrot escapes from the cage, and later, she learns the wrong information about the parrot that a girl encounters it.

After that, Raku tries to retrieve the parrot by shouting. He declares his love for Marika by shouting. Later, Kosaki, Marika, and Chitoge give the homemade chocolates to Raku on Valentine’s Day.

Marika is trying to make a statue-sized chocolate. Later, Kosaki gets trips and falls over hers and starts crumbling it because she tries to give it to Raku.

Raku receives obligatory chocolate from Seishiro, and after that, Raku tries to search Marika and her chocolate in pieces. Later, Raku eats the chocolate of Marika.

Kosaki and Chitoge want to give the chocolates to their crushes. So, they both work together in order to make their own.

At the end of the day, Kosaki and Chitoge give their chocolates to Raku. On the other side, Haru thinks about her upcoming high school life and feels optimistic.

Because of that, Haru stumbles into a group of thugs and faints. But at that time, Raku saves her. Haru finds that the prince has rescued her.

Haru goes to meet Raku, but she recognizes him from rumors of being a womanizing gangster and dangerous. Later, Raku catches a highlight of the underwear of Haru.

Haru tries to protect her sister Kosaki from Raku. Later, Kosaki talks with Haru and tells about the good sides of Raku. Haru wants to find a clue into finding her prince – the pendant of Raku.

Marika, Chitoge, and Kosaki were bestowed upon the powers of a magical girl. The group is trying to defeat a giant evil minion, and after that, they face against the mastermind behind the creation of minions – Doctor Maiko.

Doctor Maiko gets blasted away after a short farce. Later, Raku gets a call to help in the Onodera family sweets shop and much to the protest of Haru.

Haru has some feelings that are common with Raku and also his competence in the kitchen. Later, Haru and Raku find that they are being scolded for breaking the utensils of the kitchen.

Kyoko is a homeroom adviser and assigns Raku to rally his friends in order to clean the swimming pool of the school. After completing their assignment, the group plans to frolic because Raku talks with Paula and convinces to join them.

Later, Ruri talks with Raku and tells her to take her place in taking care of a Kosaki and also to the chagrin of Haru. Kosaki is sick.

After that, Raku also gets prompted in order to look after Haru. It happens after she catches a cold of Kosaki. Later, Haru gets back to him his locket after.

Ruri keeps frowning over the tendencies of Shu. In his talk with Ruri, Raku finds that he does not even know about the romantic interests of Shu and plans to ask the latter.

Raku does not get any straight answer. So, Raku talks with Seishiro about it. On the other side, homeroom adviser Kyoko makes an announcement to her students about her retirement and also an eventual marriage.

She talks with Raku and tells about his romantic crush is Kyoko but does not tell her about it. Seishiro gives him advice, and after that, Raku talks with Shu and convinces Shu to share his feelings with Kyoto.

On the other side, Chitoge is practicing to confess her love to Raku. So, Chitoge goes to meet her father and Raku and talks with them.

Chitoge plans to delay her confession for some time and use it in order to spare some more time with her fake boyfriend.

In the OVA of the second season of the anime series Nisekoi, we have seen that Raku is having a dream of married life with Kosaki, Seishiro, Chitoge, and Marika.

They also have the same dream as Raku. Yui Kanakura is the magical princess and also the ruler of the Land of Magic.

She talks with Kosaki and her comrades and tasks them to exterminate Doctor Maiko for good. In between their last stand, Yui gives the girl that more protective as well as have many skills.

They have skimpier outfits in order to shield themselves against the attack by Doctor Maiko. But later, it proves that Doctor Maiko is impervious. After that, Rurin arrives and defeats Doctor Maiko.

Later, Rurin appears before Kosaki is giving her a new task. And also transforms her during the class.

The manga series Nisekoi was written by Naoshi Komi, and it was published by Shueisha. The novel series of the same name was written by Hajime Tanaka. It was illustrated by Naoshi Komi and published by Shueisha.

There are many theme songs in the anime series Nisekoi. The opening theme of the first season of the anime series Nisekoi includes Click and Step.

The ending theme of the first season of the series Nisekoi includes click, Heart Pattern, Recover Decoration, Step, Trick Box, Order Order, Hanagonomi, Souzou Diary, and Taisetsu no Tsukurikata.

The opening theme of the second season of the anime series Nisekoi includes Rally Go Round and Magical Styling.

The ending theme of the second season of the anime series Nisekoi includes Aimai Hertz, TrlGhER, Sleep Zzz, Matado Love, marchen ticktack, Toriame drop, and Crayon Cover.

Nisekoi Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the third season of the series Nisekoi below.

Koki Uchiyama as Raku Ichijou Nao Toyama as Chitoge Kirisaki Kana Hanazawa as Kosaki Onodera Yumi Uchiyama as Ruri Miyamoto Yuki Kaji as Shuu Maiko Mikako Komatsu as Seishirou Tsugumi Kana Asumi as Marika Tachibana Kengo Mizoguchi as Schoolboy Toshinari Fukamachi as Henchman Ryouta Igarashi as Schoolboy Masaaki Yano as Gangster Reina Ueda as School Girl Takehito Koyasu as Claude Nobuyuki Hiyama as Ryuu Hitomi Nabatame as Kyouto Akira Sekine as School Girl You Taichi as Honda Ayane Sakura as Haru Onodera Ken’ichi Ogata as Raku’s Father Masashi Ebara as Chitoge’s Father Eri Suzuki as School Girl Sayaka Ohara as Kosaki’s Mother Manami Numakura as Paula McCoy Kentaro Tone as Company President Kotori Koiwai as Fuu Megumi Toyoguchi as Hana Kirisaki Haruo Yamagishi as Yoshino Fumihiko Tachiki as Marika’s Father Sayuri Sadaoka as Priestess Eiji Miyashita as Henchman Takahiro Sakurai as Migisuke Yu Kobayashi as Parrot Takashi Matsuyama as Restaurant Manager Kiyoko Miyazawa as Old Lady Receptionist Kimiko Saito as Female Guest Yusuke Kabuta as Yakuza Yuu Maeda as Yakuza

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Nisekoi.

Nisekoi Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of the anime series Nisekoi Season 3 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It seems that the third season of the anime series Nisekoi will be released in early 2022 or mid-2022. It will arrive on the same platform as before.

The series Nisekoi will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. The first and second seasons of the anime series Nisekoi are also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the anime series Nisekoi, we will update it here. The first season of the anime series Nisekoi was released on 11th January 2014.

The second season of the anime series Nisekoi was released on 10th April 2015. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Nisekoi.

Nisekoi Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of the anime series Nisekoi Season 3 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. If we get any update about the trailer of the third season of the series Nisekoi, we will add it here.

Find the trailer of the second season of the anime series Nisekoi below. Let’s watch it. As the trailer of the third season of the series Nisekoi arrives, we will add it here.

