New Amsterdam Season 6 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

New Amsterdam is an American medical drama series initially developed from Eric Manheimer’s book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. At the beginning of 2023, the show makers, David Schulner and his team, released the fifth season of the New Amsterdam series. And now, fans are waiting for the sixth season of the New Amsterdam series. Will there be another installnment of this medical drama series? Read this article to get further information.



But before jumping into the release date and trailer info, let’s look at the show’s popularity. We can first observe the number of seasons the show has released over the past six years. The number of series of shows depicts the popularity of the show. On top of that, New Amsterdam Series has received 8.0/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have highlighted complete information about the New Amsterdam Season 6. Here we have added the renewal status, release date, a list of cast members, a trailer, and a brief storyline about the New Amsterdam Season 6.

New Amsterdam Season 6 Release Date

When a show runs for multiple seasons and receives a positive response from the audience, fans also demand the renewal for further seasons. Similarly, Ryan Eggold’s New Amsterdam, a medical drama series, has also received a good response from the audience, and fans are now wondering whether the show will return for a second season.

In addition, the very first season of New Amsterdam premiered on September 25, 2018. Later the showrunners balanced out the consistency and released another four seasons in 2019, 2021, and 2022. But unfortunately, the show makers will not release a sixth season of New Amsterdam.

New Amsterdam Season 6 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Medical dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med have gathered great responses from the audience. New Amsterdam receives positive responses from viewers and reviewers throughout its five seasons.



The plot of the New Amsterdam series was derived from Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. Here, we have seen a lead character, Dr. Maximus Goodwin, a.k.a. Max (Ryan Eggold), a medical director at New Amsterdam Medical Center.

As the story progresses, we see Dr. Max Goodwin, a medical director at a public hospital in the United States. He always tries to improve the quality and facility of the hospital and provide the best output and service to his patient with the help of bureaucracy.

Apart from the lead character, we have also seen the head of the Oncology department, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Dr. Ignatius Frome, a.k.a. Iggy (Tyler Labine), Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), and many others.

New Amsterdam Season 6 Cast Members List

A good team star cast always helps the show get more fan followers; for that instance, the show makers, David Schulner, and his team have featured many talented and prolific cast members.



We have provided a complete list of New Amsterdam Seasons 1 to 5 cast members.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Maximus Goodwin (Max)

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius Frome (Iggy)

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder

Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley

Megan Byrne as Gladys Miller

Em Grosland as Kai Brunstetter

Christine Chang as Dr. Agnes Kao

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Dr. Leyla Shinwari

Dierdre Friel as Ella

Olivia Khoshatefeh as Dr. Yasmin Turan

Matthew Jeffers as Dr. Mark Walsh

Stacey Raymond as Kerry Whitaker

Emma Ramos as Mariana

Mike Doyle as Dr. Martin McIntyre

Margot Bingham as Director Evie Garrison

Lizzy DeClement as Jemma

Zabryna Guevara as Dora Williams

Keren Lugo as Dr. Diana Flores

Frances Turner as Dr. Linda Malvo (Lyn)

Lisa O’Hare as Georgia Goodwin

Nora & Opal Clow as Luna Goodwin

Jennifer Betit Yen as Aimee Kamoe

Michael Basile as Paramedic Moreland

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes

Marlee Matlin as Dr. Bev Clemons

Jackie Roth as Dana Milliner

New Amsterdam Season 6 Episode Title List

The show makers have canceled the New Amsterdam series for a sixth season. Therefore, we have added a complete New Amsterdam Season 5 episode here. It will help you to binge-watch all the episodes of the latest season of the New Amsterdam series.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 01 – TBD

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 02 – Hook Line and Sinker

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 03 – Big Day

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 04 – Heal Thyself

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 05 – Grabby Hands

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 06 – Give Me a Sign

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 07 – Maybe Tomorrow

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 08 – All the World’s a Stage

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 09 – The Empty Spaces

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 10 – Don’t Do This For Me

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 11 – Falling

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 12 – Right Place

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13 – How Can I Help?

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 6?

New Amsterdam is an American medical drama series. The show runs for five seasons from 2018 to 2023; fans eagerly await the sixth installment.

Hey Dam Fam! The Dam Gram https://t.co/NO27mAp5Ln will be your place for all things #NewAmsterdam where you can discuss #Sharpwin, #Leyren, and more! pic.twitter.com/AGuT5gMcyo — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) June 16, 2021

However, if you haven’t watched any of the episodes of the New Amsterdam series, then head to the NBC networks. You will get all the latest New Amsterdam Seasons 1 to 5 episodes here. But unfortunately, the New Amsterdam medical series won’t return for a sixth season as it was concluded with the fifth season itself.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In New Amsterdam Season 6?

As mentioned above, the New Amsterdam series will not continue for another season, so predicting the number of episodes would be pointless. However, for those who are new to the show, New Amsterdam Seasons 1 to 5 added a diverse range of episodes for each season. The first season of the New Amsterdam series premiered with a set of twenty-two episodes.



In addition to that, the latest season of New Amsterdam was aired with thirteen episodes. So fans might get fifteen to twenty episodes if the show returned with the sixth installment.

New Amsterdam Season 6 Makers Team

New Amsterdam is a medical drama series created and developed by famous American writer and producer David Schulner. The plot of the New Amsterdam series was adopted from Eric Manheimer’s Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘New Amsterdam’ To End With 13-Episode Season 5 On NBC https://t.co/jG5I8ie3ZQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 14, 2022

The creator, David Schulner, has also served as the executive producer along with Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, Shaun Cassidy, Aaron Ginsburg, etc. Furtherahead, Stuart Dryburgh and Andrew Voegeli have worked as cinematographers for the New Amsterdam Seasons 1 to 5.

New Amsterdam Season 6 Trailer Release

Undoubtedly, New Amsterdam is one of the most highly anticipated medical drama series that runs for five seasons on the NBC networks. Fans eagerly await the sixth season since the show concluded on January 17, 2023. But unfortunately, the show has been canceled for the sixth season.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the New Amsterdam series, then click on the link added above to watch the New Amsterdam Season 5 official trailer. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are at the conclusion section of this article. You have all the information about the New Amsterdam Season 6 release date. Unfortunately, fans have to settle for five New Amsterdam series seasons.

However, if the show has spin-off seasons, we will update you with the latest updates. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons of the New Amsterdam series, and stay tuned to our website for further updates.