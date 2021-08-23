Mr. Corman Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Mr. Corman is an American television series. The series Mr. Corman includes comedy and drama. The series Mr. Corman has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Mr. Corman has received a positive response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the series Mr. Corman.

Mr. Corman:

The series Mr. Corman follows the story of a schoolteacher. It shows a deep cut into the days and nights of that public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt created the series, Mr. Corman. The series Mr. Corman stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Arturo Castro. Nathan Johnson is the composer in the series Mr. Corman.

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Mr. Corman. Four episodes are titled Good Luck, Don’t Panic, Happy Birthday, and Mr. Morales already released, and the fifth one, titled Action-Adventure, will soon be released.

The series Mr. Corman was executively produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Ravi Nandan. Meg Schave, Pamela Harvey-White, Inman Young, and Sally Sue Biesel-Lander produced the series, Mr. Corman.

Jaron Presant did the cinematography of the series Mr. Corman, and it was edited by Sharidan Sotelo. The length of each episode of the series Mr. Corman varies between 20 to 35 minutes.

The series Mr. Corman was made under Bek Industries, New Zealand Film Commission, and HitRecord Films. Apple Inc. distributed the series, Mr. Corman.

Let’s see the cast of the series Mr. Corman.

Mr. Corman Cast:

See the cast of the series Mr. Corman below.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman Arturo Castro as Victor Debra Winger as Ruth Corman Jamie Chung as Emily Shannon Woodward as Elizabeth Corman Logic as Dax Juno Temple as Megan Hugo Weaving as Artie Veronica Falcon as Beatriz

Let’s see the release date of the fifth episode of the series Mr. Corman.

Mr. Corman Episode 5 Release Date:

The fifth episode of the series, Mr. Corman, will be released on 27th August 2021. It will be released on the OTT platform Apple TV+.

The first episode of the series, Mr. Corman, was released on 6th August 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Mr. Corman.

Mr. Corman Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Mr. Corman below. It was released by Apple TV on 8th July 2021. Let’s watch it.

