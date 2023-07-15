Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

The OTT giant Netflix has released so many drama series over the years. Whether it is comedy, romantic, crime-thriller, or action, fans have shown their love and respect for the show. Today we have one such drama series, ‘Messiah.’ the show became so popular that fans are now expecting the renewal of the show.

Also, an Australian screenwriter, Michael Petroni, created the Messiah series. The overall storyline follows Mehdi Dehbi (al-Masih). The show has earned so much love and appreciation from the audience, and not only that, but it has also achieved 7.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are fond of crime-thriller drama series, Messiah will entertain you more than anything. In this article, we have provided the official release dates, names of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Messiah Season 2. So read this blog post till the end to get the latest information about Messiah Season 2.

Messiah Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners of Messiah have released only one season so far, and fans wonder whether they will see a second season. The first installment of Messiah was released on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Unfortunately, even after almost three and a half years, makers have not said a single word about the renewal of the Messiah series. On top of that, the show makers have decided to cancel the show after releasing the first season, so fans have to accept the final verdict.

Messiah Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Messiah is an American psychological thriller series initially penned by famous Australian screenwriter Michael Petroni. The overall storyline concentrates on Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi) and his manipulation and tricks of getting more people into his new religion.



The plot of Messiah revolves around Al-Masih and aspects of Islam, where the religion claims that many years later, a Devil will arrive in the form of a human. In the show, a man named Al-Messiah started building his religious sect. Not only that, but the storyline also depicts Al-Masih’s supernatural abilities.

However, the storyline takes an interesting turn where no one knows about the man, Al Messiah. In addition, many people believe that Al-Messiah is the messenger of Shaitan (Lucifer). As the story progresses, we will see that the officials of the CIA stepped into the matter and began their investigation.

On the one hand, the lead character, Al-Masih, manipulates and showcases wonders to attract people worldwide; the CIA agent, Eva Geller, starts his search operation to debunk the myth and reveal the reality.

Furthermore, the show makers of this thriller drama series have included many cast members for the first installment. But in reality, they lack a satisfactory conclusion of the show. And, perhaps for that reason, makers won’t release the second season of the Messiah show.

Messiah Season 2 Cast Member List

The creators of this thriller drama series have featured many talented artists. Since the show has been canceled on Netflix, we have not a list of actors and actresses for Messiah Season 2.



Still, some people are curious about the actual name of the star cast of the Messiah series; for them, we have provided a complete list of cast members featured in the first season of Messiah.

Mehdi Dehbi as al-Masih

John Ortiz as Felix Iguero

Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller

Tomer Sisley as Aviram Dahan

Wil Traval as Will Mathers

Melinda Page Hamilton as Anna Iguero

Sayyid El Alami as Jibril Medina

Jane Adams as Miriam Keneally

Fares Landoulsi as Samir

Stefania LaVie Owen as Rebecca Iguero

Philip Baker Hall as Zelman Katz

Barbara Eve Harris as Katherin

Hugo Armstrong as Ruben

Beau Bridges as Edmund DeGuilles

Assaâd Bouab as Qamar Maloof

Nimrod Hochenberg as Israel

Nicole Rose Scimeca as Raeah Kirmani

Jackson Hurst as Jonah Kirmani

Emily Kinney as Staci Kirmani

Dermot Mulroney as President John Young

Makram Khoury as Mullah Omar

Kenneth Miller as Larry

Rona-Lee Shimon as Mika Dahan

Ori Pfeffer as Alon

Messiah Season 2 Episode Title List

In the below section, we have provided a complete list of episode titles for the first block of the Messiah shows.

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – He That Hath an Ear

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – Tremor

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – The Finger of God

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – Trial

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – So That Seeing They May Not See

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – We Will Not All Sleep

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – It Came To Pass As It Was Spoken

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – Force Majeure

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – God Is Greater

Messiah Season 1 Episode 01 – The Wages of Sin

Where To Watch Messiah Season 2?

Messiah is an American thriller drama series created and developed by Michael Petrono. Sadly, after the release of the first installment, the show makers decided to wind up the show, and now it’s been over 3 years since we haven’t received the show’s second season.

Even though the Messiah series will not be released for a second season, many fans are looking for the show’s available platforms. If you haven’t watched the first season of Messiah yet, you can binge-watch all the episodes on the Netflix platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Messiah Season 2?

As the show makers have canceled the Messiah show on Netflix, further episodes are impossible to be released.

However, the first installment of Messiah was aired with ten episodes on Netflix on January 1, 2020. You can stream all the episodes on the Netflix streaming platform.

Messiah Season 2 Makers Team

As we all know, the star cast plays a vital role in shows. Still, we often neglect the contribution and dedication of the show makers who worked tirelessly to provide mesmerizing performances. Similarly, Netflix’s 2020 released thriller Messiah was initially created and developed by a famous Australian screenwriter and director, Michael Petroni.

Apart from him, Mark Burnett, James McTeigue, Andrew Deane, and Roma Downey worked as the show’s executive producers. In addition to that, Danny Ruhlmann is known for his cinematography in Messiah Season 1.

Messiah Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Netfliux’s recently added Messiah has been canceled for the upcoming seasons. The show was initially created and developed by famous Australian screenwriter and director Michael Petroni.



On top of that, The Messiah series has also received generally mixed reviews from the audience and reviewers. Since the show was released for the first season, many fans wondered whether the show would return for a second season.

Now you have the answer that Messiah season 2 will not release on Netflix, and fans have to settle with only one season.

Messiah Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, we have only one sure short piece of information: the makers will not release the second season of the Messiah show, so we don’t have a teaser trailer for the Messiah shows.

Even though no official teaser trailer has been made for the second season of Messiah, we have provided a link for the Messiah Season 1 trailer. Click on the link above and look at the show’s concept.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the Messiah Season 2 release date. Unfortunately, fans must bear the pain that makers will not release another season of this show. Still, we can hope that spin-off seasons may release with more advanced stories and thrillers. Read our articles regularly to know more about your favorite shows.

Lastly, we will update you with the latest information if and when the show makers announce any major news for Messiah Season 2. Until then, check out our other article; you will get more details about your favorite shows.