Massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault dies

The therapeutic therapeutic massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has died, in step with courtroom information and his lawyer.

Attorneys for Spacey filed a “uncover of assertion noting plaintiff’s loss of life” throughout the federal case on Tuesday. They said they’d been educated on Sept. 11 that the masseur had “simply recently handed.”

“No more information or particulars have been given to Mr. Fowler’s counsel, nevertheless Plaintiff’s counsel acknowledged they supposed to tell the Courtroom with additional data at an relevant time ultimately,” the submitting said, referring to Spacey by his precise title, Kevin Fowler.

The therapeutic therapeutic massage therapist, who filed his go effectively with as an anonymous John Doe, had claimed he was attacked by the “American Magnificence” actor three years up to now all through a therapeutic therapeutic massage session in Malibu.

Spacey, 60, allegedly twice grabbed the masseur’s hand and guided it to his private parts, the go effectively with said. The Oscar winner was moreover accused of grabbing the alleged sufferer’s shoulders in an attempt to kiss him and attempting to fondle his genitals.

Spacey moreover allegedly requested to hold out a intercourse act on the therapeutic therapeutic massage therapist — inflicting him to bolt from the session.

In an announcement Wednesday, the therapist’s lawyer confirmed his “untimely loss of life” nevertheless slammed Spacey’s counsel for submitting the uncover so shortly.

“Whereas there is no courtroom the for submitting a celebration’s loss of life uncover, submitting triggers a 90-day countdown. That suggests that till the property is substituted throughout the celebration’s place, the courtroom may dismiss the case,” said authorized skilled Genie Harrison.

“Mr. Doe’s family ought to now open his property similtaneously planning a funeral and processing their grief.”

Harrison did not reveal way more about John Doe or the circumstances of his loss of life, saying solely that he was a “dignified, type, middle-aged man” who “launched delicate and love every time he visited our office.”

The lawsuit could be continued by the therapist’s property throughout the wake of his loss of life, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey has been accused by larger than a dozen males of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault bills in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man had been dropped.