Love is Blind Season 4, Storyline, Release Date, and Everything You Need To Know

We all have heard about online dating apps, right? And many people were using it, also. Similarly, Love is Blind is one of the best dating reality show in the United States. Created by Chris Coelen, and Kinetic Content produces it. The first season of Love is Blind was just released one day before valentine’s day, which is on 13th February 2020. The dating reality show was contingent on a social experiment in which single men and women came together to talk about each other. Then if everything works fine, they will engage with each other.

Now, if we discuss the IMDB Rating of Love is Blind, a dating reality show, it is 6.1 out of 10

Also, the show is very much popular on the US side, and fans like the pairs of shows. In other words, we can also say that, just like Big Boss in India, Love is Blind got many ratings and fame from their fans.

After the three seasons’ continuous success, the show’s makers also decided and announced its forthcoming season 4 and even season 5. Although, here we will discuss all the essential information about Love is Blind Season 4, recently released on 24th March 2023.

Love is Blind Season 4, Cast Member:

After the completion of Love is Blind, the fans eagerly wait to meet with the new casting star of the season. So, here we are presenting the overall list of casting members, including;

Amber is 34 years old and a Flight Attendant.

Zack is 31 years old, and he is a Criminal Defense Attorney.

April is 29 years old and a Sales and Marketing Coordinator.

Wendi is 28 years old and Aerospace Engineer.

Ava is 32 years old and a Communications Specialist.

Tiffany is 37 years old, and she is a Client Lead Recruiter.

Bill is 33 years old, and she is a Real Estate Investor.

Brandie is 39 years old and also a Real Estate Broker.

Chelsea is 31 years old and a Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist.

Bliss is 33 years old and Senior Program Manager.

Brett is 36 years old, and he is a Design Director.

Chris is 32 years old and a Technical Recruiter.

Kwame is 33 years old, and he is a Sales Development Manager.

Conner is 28 years old and Operations Manager.

Kendra is 33 and a Social worker.

Irina is 26, and she is a Business Owner.

Jack is 30, and he is a Software Seller.

Kacia is 31, and she is Family Support Specialist.

Jackelina is 27, and she is a Certified Dental Assistant.

Juan is 30 and is a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Jimmy is 29 and is a Technical Product Manager.

Josh, a.k.a. JP, is 30 and is a Plant Operations Director.

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif 😴 the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

So, the above mentioned are the list of all the famous casting stars, who are appearing in the latest releasing show, Love is Blind.

Love is Blind Season 4, Host:

As per the official announcement, the host, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, are entertaining the latest season of Love is Blind, which was release on 24th March 2023.

Nick is a Musical band member, and once he settled his life better in his Musical career, he started working on many other projects like Rise: Blood Hunter and Charmed, Hawaii Five-0.

On the other hand, Vanessa Lachey is an experienced host who has hosted many shows earlier, including the TRL and Wipeout. Also, she is a brilliant actor, taking part in a few television series, including Truth Be Told, and Call Me Kat.

At the present moment, Vanessa Lachey is working on her next project, which is NCIS; Hawai’i.

Love is Blind Season 4 Overview:

As discussed earlier, Love is Blind is a Dating Reality show; Chris Coelen creates that, and Kinetic Content produces it. Seeing the show’s popularity, the makers are constantly working on their upcoming seasons. Also, recently after releasing Love is Blind Season 4 on 24th March 2023. The makers have also shared that they are already started working on its upcoming season 5.

Nick and Vanessa host the entire fourth season, with 12 episodes in it, out of which the makers have just released 8th episodes, and the remaining four are yet to come and will release in April 2023.

Now, before moving ahead, here we will represent the titles of each of the episodes that Love is Blind season 4 has released, including;

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 1: “Welcome to the Pods.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 2: “Birthday Wishes.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 3: “Is Love Blind.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 4: “Playing with Fire.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 5: “Paradise Lost.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 6: “I Made A Mistake.”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 7: “Second Time’s the Charm?”

Love is Blind Season 4, Episode 8: “Pick Me.”

Also, instead of releasing all the episodes on the same date, the makers divided the list based on week 1, week 2, etc.; in the first week, the first five episodes were released on 24th March 2023. Also, in the second week of season 4, the makers released three episodes on 31st March 2023. And the remaining episodes will be divided into a 3:1 ratio, that is, in the third week of season 4, that is, on 7th April, three episodes were released. On the fourth week, that is, on 14th April 2023, the makers have decided to release its last episode, episode number 12.

And, if we talk about the storyline of the latest releasing series, fans will meet with some famous couples this season. Along with that, we will also see some problematic but not impossible matchups. In short, Love is Blind Season 4 fill with fun, love, and stories. So watch the entire season 4 to know more about it.

Love is Blind Season 4 Release Date:

“Love is Blind” is one of the best dating reality shows, created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content. The series got much fame each season, so the makers have constantly engaged themselves in the production of its upcoming season.

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast 👋 and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

After a short break, Love is Blind is again making a super comeback on 24th March 2023, and the makers have announced that they have already started production for Love is Blind Season 5.

Where to Watch Love is Blind Serie all Episode?

This information is for those madly in love with this show and who want to watch all episodes. So, they can watch all the episodes of the Love is Blind series only on Netflix.

Love is Blind Season 4 Trailer:

So, finally, your wait is over my friends, because here we bring a full-length trailer of the Love is Blind, Season 4, which was released on 8th March 2023.

And also, we will soon be back with the trailer of Love is Blind Season 5. Till that hope you like Love is Blind Season 4 much more than its previous one.

Final Words:

“Love is Blind,” the name itself, makes it clear that the entire show is related to love, and it is a popular dating reality show that works similarly to any other dating application.

Also, after releasing its latest fourth season on 24th March 2023, the makers have shared that season 5 is also on its way to release. So, stay connected with our website to get all the latest information about upcoming shows and series.