Aarya Season 3 Release Date, Cast Member, Storyline, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Indian crime dramas are performing exponentially well on OTT platforms. Aarya is one such blockbuster hit that received a positive response from the audience. As of 2023, two seasons are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aarya is an Indian crime-thriller series created by Indian film director and producer Ram Madhvani and co-created by Sandeep Modi. However, the story was initially penned by Pieter Bart Korthuis in his television series ‘Penoza.’

Aarya has also featured renewed actors such as the lead actor, Sushmita Sen (Aarya Sareen), Chandrachur Singh (Tej Sareen), Ankur Bhatia (Sangram Singh Rathore), etc. Aarya has also received 7.2/10 ratings on IMDb and continually performs well on other movie platforms.

Here, you will find Aarya’s Season 3 release date, cast members, storyline, trailer release, etc. So read this article for detailed information on India’s most unpredictable crime drama series, Aarya.

Aarya Season 3 Release Date

Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi’s crime drama series, Aarya Season 1, was first aired on Disney+ Hotstar on June 19, 2020. As soon as the series was released on the platform, fans started showering their love on the storyline and fellow actors’ performances.

Later the same year, protagonist Shushmita Sen, a.k.a Aarya and Ram Madhvani, announced the show’s second installment. But unfortunately, the show was again postponed due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Aarya Season 2 was launched on December 10, 2021.

Now, it’s been more than one year since the showrunners have not announced the official release date for Aarya Season 3. However, the production team stated that the shooting for Aarya Season 3 is completed, and professionals are currently editing the show.

Aarya Season 3 Overview – Spoilers Ahead

The first miss universe of India, Ms. Sushmita Sen, is in the lead role of Aarya Sareen. Here, Aarya is displayed as an independent woman who comes in contact with the mafias to take revenge for her husband’s murder.

In the first season, Aarya is shown as a mother and an innocent wife unaware of his husband, Tej Sareen’s illegal business. As the story progresses, Tej is allegedly killed by gangsters, and to protect the whole family, Aarya contacts the gangs.

Aarya Season 2 focuses on the performance of Aarya Sareen and her determination to take revenge for her husband’s murder. The storyline develops around Aarya, and we see how she becomes strong enough to handle the business while caring for her kids.

Apart from leading actresses, the Aarya series features versatile actors and actresses. The show includes Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Vikas Kumar, and more.

Furthermore, on January 30, 2023, Disney+ Hotstar released a 15 seconds video with an exclusive update regarding Aarya Season 3.

Let’s see what will happen in Aarya Season 3 and how makers will offer the best output regarding crime thriller and drama. Other than that, fans expect more from the third continuation part of the Aarya series after the victorious journey of previous seasons.

Aarya Season 3 Cast Members

This Indian crime drama concentrates on an independent woman, Aarya. Here, Sushmita Sen is in the lead role, and Chandrachur Singh plays the role of Aarya’s husband, Tej Sareen.

Other than that, the show also features talented actors like Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Alexx ONell, Virti Vaghani, Jayant Kripalani, and more. The show’s makers do not reveal the official cast members for Aarya Season 3.

However, many actors will return in the third installment. Below we have added the list of cast members of Aarya Season 2.

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen

Chandrachur Singh[9] as Tej Sareen

Alexx ONell as Bob Wilson

Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen

Sikandar Kher as Daulat

Namit Das as Jawahar Bishnoi

Ankur Bhatia as Sangram Singh Rathore

Sugandha Garg as Hina Khan

Akash Khurana as Udayveer Shekhawat

Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen

Sohaila Kapur as Rajeshwari Singh Rathore

Priyasha Bhardwaj as Saundarya Singh Rathore

Manish Choudhary as Shekhawat

Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen

Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar Singh Rathore

Maya Sarao as Maya Bishnoi

Nishank Verma as Ajay Sharma

Jagdish Purohit as Bhairon Singh

Vishwajeet Pradhan as Sampat

Vikas Kumar as ACP Younus Khan

Aarya Season 3 Expected Storyline

Aarya Season 3 is yet to be released, and we can expect it will be great fun to have a crime-thriller Indian series in our season lists. While talking about the release of Aarya Season 3, the creator, Ram, stated, ‘ Getting to and commencing Season 3 of the Aarya series is essential for my team and me.’ he also praised the actors’ performance in the previous seasons.

The storyline for the third season of Aarya will continue with the finale recap of the previous season. We can also expect more twists and turns from the third season.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Aarya Season 3

It would be difficult to claim the exact number of episodes for Aarya Season 3. Still, there is a possibility we may see a total of ten episodes.

Other than that, the first season premiered with nine episodes. And the following Season 2 was released with eight episodes. However, the number of episodes depends upon the makers’ decision and the length of the storyline.

Aarya Season 3 Episode Titles

At the moment, Aarya Season 3 is in the working progress, and the official episodes aren’t available on the internet. So, for now, we have provided the episode titles of Aarya Season 2 so you can easily binge-watch the season.

Aarya Season 2 Episode 01 – “Mujhe Yahaan Se Bhaagna Hai”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 02 – “An Eye for an Eye”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 03 – “Ab Hum Vaapis Jaa Rahe Hein”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 04 – “Sangram Kahaan Hai?”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 05 – “300 Crore Ka Consignment”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 06 – “I Hate You, Mom”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 07 – “Phir Se Panje Bahar Nikaalo”

Aarya Season 2 Episode 08 – “Isko Mere Raaste Se Hataa Do”

Where to Watch Aarya Season 3

Aarya is the complete action, crime, thriller, and suspense package. The makers have served all the elements with great care and focus so the story can bind you to the end.

With intense drama, thriller, and suspense, Aarya is worth watching. For those who haven’t watched Aarya Season 1 or 2, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aarya Season 3 Makers Team

Pieter Bart Korthuis is the original creator of Penoza, from which Ram Madhvani Sandeep Modi developed the Indian crime thriller series, Aarya.

Initially, the show’s creators purchased the development rights from Pieter Bart. Still, due to budgetary issues, the production was delayed, and the first season premiered on Disney+ Hotsar on June 19, 2020.

Sandeep Modi also holds a good command over the direction process. He and Vindo Rawat are the directors of the show. Not only that, but Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary also wrote Aarya Season 1. Later, Sanyuktha Chawala joined the writers for Aarya Season 2.

Aarya Season 3 Awards and Achievements

After the previous two seasons’ success, fans demand the continuation part of the Aarya series. What are the most prestigious awards or achievements besides the audience’s positive approval?

Aarya was nominated for International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series. In 2020, Sushmita Sen won the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Actor Female. Moreover, actors and crew members like, Maya Saro, Vishal Khurana, Anna Ipe, and more were nominated for the Filmfare OTT Awards in 2020.

Aarya Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

Sushmita Sen is back with the third installment of the Indian crime thriller series, Aarya. In February 2023, she posted a video mentioning the shooting for Aarya Season 3.

In addition to that, the production team announced that Aarya Season 3 is currently in the editing phase. So we can expect that the Aarya Season 3 will release by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of the following year.

Since the show makers have provided a well-written and performed drama with Aarya Seasons 1 and 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment, and unnecessary delays will eventually force the audience to lose interest. For that reason, makers have to abide by the standard guidelines and release a third season of the Aarya series as soon as possible.

Whatever will be the confirmed dates regarding the Aarya Season 3 release date, we will add it here.

FAQs

Will There Be Aarya Season 3?

India’s one of the most talented actresses, Sushmita Sen, will be there in Aarya Season 3. She will play the lead role of Aarya Sareen in the third season.

Who Killed Jawahar In Aarya?

Jawahar was assigned to kill Aarya, but unfortunately, she killed Soundarya. Hence, to take revenge, Bob killed Jawahar.

Who Is Radhika In Aarya Season 1?

Flora Saini, a.k.a. Asha Saini, played the role of Radhika in Arya Season 1. Besides Aarya, she also worked with many Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada actors. She made her debut in Prema Kosam (1999).

Who Killed Sangram In Aarya 2?

While going to meet his son, Jeet, Sangram was shot dead by Gopi.

Who Is The Main Villain in Aarya?

Rathore’s Loyal hitman, Daulat (Sikandar Kher), is the main villain in Aarya Season 1.

Aarya Season 3 Trailer Release

A series or a movie is incomplete without its trailer. A well-edited trailer helps many cinephiles to predict the upcoming storyline and entries of cast members. Still, there has yet to be an official trailer available for Aarya Season 3.

Still, here we have provided a promo for the Aarya Season 3. It will help you get a brief idea about the show and increase your excitement. Just click on the link mentioned above and watch Aarya Season 3 official promo.

Final Thoughts

Aarya Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. With more exciting twists, deaths, and entertainment Aarya Sareen is ready to handle all the aspects of her illegal business. She can do anything to protect her family, which will be the center point of the third season.

We will update above mentioned Aarya Season 3 release dates and storyline with the latest information when we get further details from the official sources. Till then, enjoy the Aarya Seasons 1 and 2 on Disney+ Hotstar if you haven’t watched them yet. Keep checking this article to get the latest updates regarding the Aarya Season 3.