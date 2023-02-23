Love in the Villa Rom-Com Release date – Netflix’s Upcoming Starring Kat Graham & Tom Hopper:

Love in the Villa starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper is all set to release on Netflix in upcoming September 2022. Fans who have seen them in their previous roles are quite eager for this one.

A Rom-Com from Netflix

Netflix always comes up with some of the best-ever series as well as movies, and here comes one more. The latest romantic comedy from Netflix is an Italy-based rom-com with two most amazing and fan-favorite star cast in the lead roles. The Vampire Diaries fame Kat Graham along with The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper are in the lead roles.

The Team Behind Love in the Villa

Mark Steven Johnson is the one who has not just written and produced but also directed this amazing movie. His previous projects include Ghost Rider, Elektra, Christopher Robin, Daredevil, and more. Each of these is even more impressive than the others.

The producers’ team includes Margaret Huddleston along with Stephanie Slack. They are here with the Off-Camera Entertainment banner.

Love in the Villa Release Date

This Netflix movie is going to be released on September 1, 2022. Fans who are waiting for the release can enjoy it as soon as it releases on the exclusive streaming platform Netflix.

Love in the Villa Storyline

The story of this movie revolves around a girl who visits Italy after her breakup. She’s on a solo trip and upon reaching this beautiful city, she gets to know that her Villa was, unfortunately, double booked and the other party was a cynical and very handsome British man.

After getting to know about such double-booked mishap – each of them tries to get the other person to leave, but none of them is ready to give up. Seeing the lead characters trying to depress each other would be quite something interesting for viewers.

Love in the Villa Cast

As we discussed earlier, Kat Graham will be playing the lead female role of Julie who has just broken up and is on a solo trip. The male lead role is played by Tom Hopper who also happens to be the one whose air BnB double booked the villa along with Julie.

Kat Gram is quite a popular singer and her role in the widely famous series The Vampire Diaries as Bonnie Bannett is also quite the thing amongst fans. Being such a popular show, Kat has a huge fan following, and also being a singer has also earned her much appreciation in various countries.

About her role as Julie, she revealed some interesting details during a recent interview. She said that Julie is quite the planner. She has everything planned out and organized according to various styles.

She even has laminated the entire itinerary and loves making bullet point lists. Making lists is one of her hobbies and by doing that, she organizes almost everything and keeps it clear and extremely organized.

Coming to Top Hopper, he also happens to be very popular after some of the amazing roles. He was in The Umbrella Academy, Game of Thrones, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Coty, Black Sails, and more. After playing a variety of roles, he also happens to be a popular actor.

Additional cast includes Laura Hopper for playing the role of Cassie. She was seen in some popular projects such as Black Sails, Doctors, Bulletproof and more.

Love in the Villa Shooting

As the movie is all set to release just after a few weeks, the shooting had already been completed. Remembering the shooting schedule, Kat said that it was a really good time and she had laughed and cried a lot while studying the script for this movie. And she doesn’t even remember when was the last time when this happened altogether.