Landscapers Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Landscapers is a true-crime series. The series Landscapers has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Landscapers is full of comedy, crime, and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Landscapers.

Landscapers Season 2:

Landscapers Season 2 is not announced yet, but we expect that it will soon be announced. It is because the first season of the series Landscapers has received a good response from the audience.

So, there is a chance of the confirmation of the second season of the series Landscapers. If it announces, maybe it will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

In the series Landscapers, a devoted and mild-mannered couple makes a decision to kill the parents of the spouse.

The series Landscapers was created and written by Ed Sinclair. It was directed by Will Sharpe.

The series Landscapers stars Olivia Colman, Samuel Anderson, and David Thewlis. There are a total of four episodes in the first season of the series Landscapers.

The first episode titled Collective Memory was recently released and the remaining one will soon be released.

In December 2019, Sky and HBO announced that they had given a series order to Landscapers that is a true-crime series.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Landscapers. Maybe it will also include a total of four episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Landscapers, we will add it here.

The series Landscapers was executively produced by Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Ed Sinclair, and Will Sharpe.

Katie Carpenter produced the series Landscapers. The series Landscapers was made under Sister, Sky Studios, and South of the River Pictures. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Landscapers.

The series Landscapers has arrived on HBO and Sky Atlantic. So, maybe the second season of the series Landscapers will also arrive on HBO and Sky Atlantic like the first season of the series Landscapers. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Landscapers, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Landscapers.

Landscapers Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Landscapers Season 2 below.

Olivia Colman as Susan Edwards Kate O’Flynn as DC Emma Lancing Daniel Rigby as DCI Tony Collier Felicity Montagu as Patricia Wycherley David Thewlis as Christopher Edwards Dipo Ola as Douglas Hylton Samuel Anderson as DC Paul Wilkie David Hayman as William Wycherley

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Landscapers.

Landscapers Season 1 Review:

Landscapers Season 1 is currently airing on HBO and Sky Atlantic. It is receiving a positive response from the audience.

In the first episode of the first season of the series Landscapers, we have seen that after living in France with his wife named Susan for the last fifteen years, Christopher Edwards makes a desperate call to his stepmother back in England in order to talk about financial help.

But at the time when Tabitha relays the information of their conversation to the police, a resulting double homicide investigation suddenly creates steam, as well as the couple’s carefully reconstructed lives, are quickly placed at risk.

Let’s see what happens next. The series Landscapers is worth watching. We expect that the story of the second season of the series Landscapers will start where it is left in the first season of the series Landscapers.

Maybe the second season of the series Landscapers will also have a fresh start. No official announcement has been made about the plot of the second season of the series Landscapers.

If we get any update or news about the storyline of the second season of the series Landscapers, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Landscapers.

Landscapers Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Landscapers Season 2 is not declared yet. It is because the second season of the series Landscapers is not confirmed yet.

It seems that the release date of Landscapers Season 2 will arrive after the confirmation of the second season of the series Landscapers. Let’s see what happens next.

The first episode of the series Landscapers Season 1 was aired on 6th December 2021 on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

Landscapers Season 1 includes a total of four episodes. The last episode of the series Landscapers Season 1 will be aired on 27th December 2021 on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

We expect that the second season of the series Landscapers will arrive in late 2022. It will arrive on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

The filming of the first season of the series Landscapers was started in March 2021. It was started in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

There is no update about the filming of the second season of the series Landscapers. Maybe it will start after the completion of the first season of the series Landscapers.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Landscapers, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Landscapers.

Landscapers Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Landscapers Season 2 has not arrived yet. It is because the second season of the series Landscapers is not officially announced.

We expect that it will soon be announced. Before that, let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Landscapers. It was released on 17th November 2021 by HBO. Watch it below.

