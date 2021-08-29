Kuroko’s Basketball Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Manga being adapted into a television series are always a hit. One such Manga is Kuroko’s Basketball, a Japanese Sports manga illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki.

Kuroko’s Basketball gained a lot of popularity and became immensely popular among the younger generation within a short time.

It follows a high school basketball team, ‘Teiko,’ making their way through the Nationals with their determination and hard work.

The team is known to be winning all of their games, but when they finished middle school, the team members scattered and went to different high schools and joined the respective college teams.

Kuroko’s Basketball Season 3

Season 3 of Kuroko’s Basketball will see Kuroko and Taiga Kagami try winning for Seirin. But the finals of the Winter Cup have Kuroko and his former team members who have joined their respective high school’s team.

Where the ultimate goal of both parties is to win the Winter Cup, while Kuroko wants to prove his game is suitable and defeat the Generation of Miracles.

Kuroko’s Basketball Season 3 Release date

Three seasons of Kuroko’s Basketball have already been released by Crunchyroll. However, Netflix has the English Dub right for the show.

The show is very famous and is regarded as the best sports anime show ever made. Considering the popularity of the previous two seasons, the show is viewed as a hit, and we can expect the announcement of season 3 by September 2021.

Where can you watch Kuroko’s Basketball?

The entire three seasons of Kuroko’s Basketball are available on Crunchyroll, and there are 75.5 episodes in total.

You can watch the English dub or subtitled show on Netflix, the first two seasons are available, and season 3’s release date is expected to be announced by September 1.