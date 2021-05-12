Kumkum Bhagya – Tanu Waits to Pragya to Take a Call- The Latest Update

Kumkum Bhagya – The Latest Update

Kumkum Bhagya is an Indian drama tv series. The first episode of the series Kumkum Bhagya was aired on 15th April 2014 on Zee TV.

In the recent episode of the tv series Kumkum Bhagya, we have seen that Abhi wants to know about Pragya, so he askes Prachi to say something about her.

Kumkum Bhagya New Episode

Pragya arrives at Sarita Ji’s house, and she started the conversation with Tanu. Abhi calls Pragya many times, but she does not pick up the call.

Pragya feels bad, and because of this all, Abhi ends up upset. Tanu having a drink, and she thinks about the love affair between her and Abhi.

She also tells Abhi that she loves him so much, and she expressed all the feelings she has about him.

On the other side, Ranbir holds Prachi, and it becomes a very romantic moment. Pragya comes back home. Rhea shows that Prachi and Ranbir came together again.

She tells Prachi that she should not try it again. Prachi ends up explaining to her that she is not trying anything.

