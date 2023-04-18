Kinnporsche Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

In an era of Netflix and Amazon Prime, we have encountered thousands of unique web series. Regardless of genre, audiences love to watch distinctive yet entertaining web shows. And in terms of love, romance, and action, the Thai drama industry knew the importance of uniqueness in movies and web shows.

Last year, on April 2, 2022, Thailand Drama launched one of the most delightful web series, ‘Kinnporsche.’ The storyline revolves around a new-age love that comes with a lot of romance, action, and drama. The show is based on a novel of the same name created by Daemi. Within one year, Kinnporsche has received so much love and worldwide recognition. Also, it has received an outstanding 8.7 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If any show receives this much popularity, it may return for the second installment. If you have enjoyed the Kinnporsche Season 1 and looking for the details about the second season, then this article will provide you with all the necessary information. Here are the Kinnporsche Season 2 release date, plot synopsis, cast members, and trailer release.

Kinnporsche Season 2 Release Date

Kinnporsche Season 1 premiered on April 2, 2022; the last episode was released on July 9, 2022. The first season was full of romance between Kinn (Phakphum Romsaithong) and Porsche (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat). The show was a complete package of action, romance, and a new boy love story. Also, fans have praised the actors’ performance and the whole storyline.

Interestingly fans are eagerly waiting for the Kinnporsche Season 2, but unfortunately, the showrunners have not revealed the official release date for the second installment. So, for now, fans have to settle for season 1.

Kinnporsche Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Kinnporsche is a Thai BL (Boys’ love) drama. Initially, it was written by renowned writer Daemi. The 2022’s release, Kinnporsche Season 1 storyline revolves around a local bartender, Porsche Pachara (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat), and Kinn Anakinn Theerapanyakun, who belongs to a crime family.

In the first episode of Kinnporsche Season 1, we see that Kinn was attacked by his rivals while he was on his way to making a business deal. At that time, he met with Porche Pachara, a local bartender. Besides his regular job, Porsche knows how to smash down an enemy and saves Kinn from the enemies. Later, the de facto Kinn is impressed by Porches’s ability to fight against the enemies and offers him his bodyguard job.

As Porsche wanted to make more money, he accepted Kinn’s offer, and that’s how he entered the underground mafia world. Within a few months, he learned all the skills a fighter needs and became a full-time bodyguard of Kinn. As the story progresses, we realize Porsche fell in love with his powerful boss, Kinn Anakin Theerapanyakun.

Besides Kinn and Porsche’s love story, we also encountered various characters in the show. We have been introduced to Kinn’s uncle, who desperately wanted to become the head of the family and took control of his hand. Kinn’s older was dealing with PTSD syndrome, and his younger brother was looking for a way to kill Kinn Anakinn Theerapanyakun.

Kinnporsche Season 1 is the complete package of love, action, drama, and thriller. A unique love story and the chemistry among the cast members paved the way for the show’s success. There is no doubt that fans have set high expectations from the second seasons, and to coup up with that, makers need to work extensively. Hopefully, the showrunner will uncover the release dates for Kinnporsche Season 2.

Kinnporsche Season 2 Cast Members

A successful web series and show often depend upon the efforts and cooperation among the actors. And, Kinnporsche has done it so well that fans don’t want to settle for only season 1. The audience is highly attracted to the actors’ performance, especially the lead characters, Kinn and Porsche.

Here, we have added the list of cast members of the famous Thai drama, Kinnporsche Season 1.

Phakphum Romsaithong as Kinn Anakinn Theerapanyakun

Jakapan Puttha as Pete Phongsakorn Saengtham

Wichapas Sumettikul as Vegas Kornwit Theerapanyakun

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat as Porsche Pachara Kittisawasd

Jeff Satur as Kim Kimhan Theerapanyakun

Touchchavit Kulkranchang as Jom

Patteerat Laemluang as Yok

Tinnasit Isarapongporn as Porchay Pitchaya Kittisawasd

Pongsakorn Ponsantigul as Tem

Piya Vimuktayon as Kun Theerapanyakun

Nititorn Akkarachotsopon as Tay

Nutthasid Panyagarm as Big

Sarucha Phongsongkul as Namphueng Kittisawasd

Thanavate Siriwattanagul as Arthee

Chalach Tantijibul as Time

Nannakun Pakapatpornpob as Macau Theerapanyakun

Nakhun Screaigh as Ken

Naphat Vikairungroj as Tawan

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Kinnporsche Season 2?

Unfortunately, we are out of luck. The creators have not announced the official release date and the number of episodes for Kinnporsche Season 2.

Despite that, if we look at the previous season, we will realize that the Kinnporsche was released with fourteen episodes. So, there is a good possibility that the second installment will also follow the same pattern and will release with fourteen episodes.

Where To Watch Kinnporsche Season 2?

Kinnporsche Season 1 was aired on April 2, 2022, and fans were greatly attracted to the love and action-based storyline of the show. However, if you haven’t watched Kinnporsche Season 1, you can stream it on various websites, like, BetaSeries.com, or you will need an iQiyi subscription to enjoy the first season.

Kinnporsche Season 2 Production Team

An excellent web series or show highly rely on the efforts of cast and crew members who worked hard for good results. But many times, we forget the people who worked behind the camera. Here are the names of the team makers of Kinnporsche Season 1.

Kinnporsche Season 1 is based on Daeni’s novel of the same name. Later, the series was written and developed by prominent screenwriters, Patchayamon, Sitthichai Panya, and Theewasujaroen.

Moreover, Kongikiat Komesiri and Banchorn Vorasataree directed the wonderful Thai BL (Boys’ Love) series.

The show was originally released on One 31, a Thai digital television channel. And each episode was 45 to 60 minutes long. Let’s see when the makers announce the release date for Kinnporsche Season 2.

FAQs

Is There Season 2 For Kinnporsche?

Despite receiving a great response from the audience and critics, the showrunners have yet to announce the information about Kinnporsche Season 2. So we can only hope for the best and wait for official announcements.

Is Kinnporsche The Best BL Series?

Kinnporsche Season 1 is undoubtedly one of the best BL (Boys’ Love) series.

How Many Episodes Are There In Kinnporsche Season 1?

Kinnporsche Season 1 was released on April 2, 2022, with fourteen episodes.

Kinnporsche Season 2 Trailer Release

There is only one season release for Kinnporsche, and the fans expect the renewal for the second season. However, here we have added a link for Kinnporsche Season 1. If you haven’t watched the Kinnporsche Season 1, you should watch it first to get complete insights about the show.

Parting Words

Kinnporsche is one of the most successful Thai BL series. And one of the fascinating things is that fans demand the show’s second installment. However, a show’s renewal depends on various factors, mainly the popularity of the earlier seasons. On the other hand, Kinnporsche Seasoon 1 is blessed to receive so much love and respect from the fans.

In addition, makers have remained silent on the release of Kinnporsche Season 2. But you don’t have to worry about the latest news about Kinnporsche Season 2. As soon as the showrunners drop the official confirmation about the next chapter of Kinnporche, we will add them here.